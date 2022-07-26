Police investigating after Sullivan County church ransacked early Tuesday morning

Related
Report: Church Hill man on tractor refused to leave property, resisted arrest
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a Church Hill man on multiple offenses Saturday, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest. According to a police narrative penned by HCSO Deputy Bryan Sanders, officers responded to the 2800 block of Main Street after 9 a.m. when callers reported a suspect, identified as […]
Elementary school in Hawkins County badly damaged in burglary
A suspected burglary at a Hawkins County elementary school on July 19 led to nearly $7,000 in damages, according to an offense report from the sheriff's office.
Fort Henry Drive closed due to crash near Colonial Heights
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Fort Henry Drive is closed near Colonial heights due to a crash. According to the Kingsport Police Department, Fort Henry Drive was closed at Lakeside Lane as of 5:30 p.m. This is near the city limits in Colonial Heights where the four-lane transitions to a two-lane. According to […]
Operation Reminder: Hawkins Co. mother, son arrested in drug bust
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A mother-and-son duo in Hawkins County faces several charges after the sheriff’s office conducted a drug-bust operation last week. News Channel 11 reported Wednesday that Operation Reminder led to the arrests of six people earlier in July, with one suspect remaining at large. Thursday, new details surrounding some of the […]
Mosheim man wanted by US Marshals leads Hawkins. Co. deputies on high-speed chase
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County police reported that a suspect reached speeds up to 115 mph during a high-speed police pursuit Monday. A narrative in an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) states that a deputy saw a 1997 maroon Honda Accord with a plate cover on the tag pull […]
supertalk929.com
Report: Greeneville woman arrested for DUI following crash with injuries
A Greeneville woman is behind bars for DUI following a car accident with injuries. Greeneville Police say in a report that deputies responded to East Mckee Street on reports of a crash with injuries, where they made contact with the driver, Monique Pace, 60, who police say was disoriented. Pace...
WCSO: Johnson City woman pointed gun at deputies
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman is reportedly facing felony charges after police say she pointed a gun at them while they were investigating at her home on Tuesday. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to South Austin Springs Road to visit the residence of Pamela […]
Bristol police: Previously missing 14-year-old found
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A 14-year-old boy who had been considered missing was found safe Tuesday, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD). An updated release from the BVPD states Paul Christian Federow was “located safe” Federow had last seen at his home on July 23 at noon, police previously reported.
supertalk929.com
Report: Jonesborough man threatens victim with two knives at Waffle House
A Jonesborough man was arrested Tuesday morning after reportedly threatening someone with two knives while intoxicated. According to a report from Johnson City Police, officers were dispatched to the Waffle House on North State of Franklin Road at around 3:30 that morning. A victim told police that the suspect, Jackie...
wcyb.com
Carter County Sheriff: Not enough funding to house SROs in every school
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A growing concern across the nation - school shootings - has left many parents with worry. However, parents aren't the only ones with concerns. According to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, a lack of funding at the department has left multiple schools in the area starting the year off without school resource officers.
HCSO’s anti-drugs operation leads to arrests of several alleged dealers
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Friday made several arrests as part of the agency’s war on drugs. The arrests, part of an effort dubbed “Operation Reminder” led to five drug-related arrests, according to a news release from the HCSO. One man remains at large. The HCSO named off […]
wcyb.com
Death investigation underway after body found at Washington County, Virginia motel
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Tuesday at Evergreen Motel along Lee Highway. Police identified the body as a 42-year-old man and believe the death was an apparent overdose.
wcyb.com
THP: Hawkins County EMS employee injured after car crashes into station
MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Hawkins County EMS employee was injured after a car crashed into the station Tuesday afternoon, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Authorities said a 2018 Kia Sorento driven by 41-year-old Nicole Jessen was traveling east on Hammond Avenue when it ran off the right side of the road.
Autopsy reveals man killed in Nashville I-65 standoff shot 12 times by officers
Nine law enforcement officers shot Landon Eastep when the 37-year-old pulled a “shiny silver cylindrical object” out of his pocket during a January 2022 altercation on I-65 in Nashville.
wcyb.com
Multiple rescues made in Wise County due to flooding
POUND, Va. (WCYB) — Multiple rescues were made by crews in Wise County Thursday, due to flooding in the area. Many crews were staged just outside of the town of Pound. As of noon, 8 rescues were made. A lot of those rescues were from Rachel's Haven, which is an assisted living facility for people with disabilities.
WCSO: 2nd-degree murder suspect hid phone in jail cell
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tacked an additional charge on a current inmate after a search led to the confiscation of a cell phone. A news release from the agency revealed multiple officers had been inspecting a housing unit within the detention when they found the contraband in a cell of […]
supertalk929.com
Report: Body discovered at Bristol, Virginia motel believed to be overdose-related
A death investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia according to Sheriff Blake Andis. He confirmed his department is investigating body discovered at the Evergreen Inn Motel on Lee Highway. Sheriff Andis says the body of a 42-year-old man was found inside a room of the motel, and police...
Sheriff: Apparent OD death at motel in Washington Co., VA
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed with News Channel 11 that the department is at the scene of a death investigation Tuesday afternoon. According to Andis, authorities responded to Evergreen Motel on the 15000 block of Lee Highway at 12:30 p.m., where officers found the body of a 42-year-old […]
Report: Woman allegedly stabbed man at Bristol park
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol police charged a woman with malicious wounding after investigating an alleged stabbing at Cumberland Square Park Sunday night. A report from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department stated that at 5:50 p.m., the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department informed officers that a man with a stab wound walked to the fire station […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police conducting August checkpoint
The Kingsport Police Department will be conducting a sobriety check point Friday, Aug. 19, according to a press release. The release said the checkpoint will be on the Fort Henry Drive corridor, but did not give a time when it will be conducted.
