Sullivan County, TN

Police investigating after Sullivan County church ransacked early Tuesday morning

By WCYB
wcyb.com
 2 days ago

WJHL

Report: Church Hill man on tractor refused to leave property, resisted arrest

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a Church Hill man on multiple offenses Saturday, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest. According to a police narrative penned by HCSO Deputy Bryan Sanders, officers responded to the 2800 block of Main Street after 9 a.m. when callers reported a suspect, identified as […]
WJHL

Fort Henry Drive closed due to crash near Colonial Heights

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Fort Henry Drive is closed near Colonial heights due to a crash. According to the Kingsport Police Department, Fort Henry Drive was closed at Lakeside Lane as of 5:30 p.m. This is near the city limits in Colonial Heights where the four-lane transitions to a two-lane. According to […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Operation Reminder: Hawkins Co. mother, son arrested in drug bust

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A mother-and-son duo in Hawkins County faces several charges after the sheriff’s office conducted a drug-bust operation last week. News Channel 11 reported Wednesday that Operation Reminder led to the arrests of six people earlier in July, with one suspect remaining at large. Thursday, new details surrounding some of the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WCSO: Johnson City woman pointed gun at deputies

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman is reportedly facing felony charges after police say she pointed a gun at them while they were investigating at her home on Tuesday. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to South Austin Springs Road to visit the residence of Pamela […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol police: Previously missing 14-year-old found

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A 14-year-old boy who had been considered missing was found safe Tuesday, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD). An updated release from the BVPD states Paul Christian Federow was “located safe” Federow had last seen at his home on July 23 at noon, police previously reported.
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Report: Jonesborough man threatens victim with two knives at Waffle House

A Jonesborough man was arrested Tuesday morning after reportedly threatening someone with two knives while intoxicated. According to a report from Johnson City Police, officers were dispatched to the Waffle House on North State of Franklin Road at around 3:30 that morning. A victim told police that the suspect, Jackie...
wcyb.com

Carter County Sheriff: Not enough funding to house SROs in every school

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A growing concern across the nation - school shootings - has left many parents with worry. However, parents aren't the only ones with concerns. According to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, a lack of funding at the department has left multiple schools in the area starting the year off without school resource officers.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

HCSO’s anti-drugs operation leads to arrests of several alleged dealers

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Friday made several arrests as part of the agency’s war on drugs. The arrests, part of an effort dubbed “Operation Reminder” led to five drug-related arrests, according to a news release from the HCSO. One man remains at large. The HCSO named off […]
wcyb.com

THP: Hawkins County EMS employee injured after car crashes into station

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Hawkins County EMS employee was injured after a car crashed into the station Tuesday afternoon, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Authorities said a 2018 Kia Sorento driven by 41-year-old Nicole Jessen was traveling east on Hammond Avenue when it ran off the right side of the road.
wcyb.com

Multiple rescues made in Wise County due to flooding

POUND, Va. (WCYB) — Multiple rescues were made by crews in Wise County Thursday, due to flooding in the area. Many crews were staged just outside of the town of Pound. As of noon, 8 rescues were made. A lot of those rescues were from Rachel's Haven, which is an assisted living facility for people with disabilities.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WCSO: 2nd-degree murder suspect hid phone in jail cell

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tacked an additional charge on a current inmate after a search led to the confiscation of a cell phone. A news release from the agency revealed multiple officers had been inspecting a housing unit within the detention when they found the contraband in a cell of […]
WJHL

Sheriff: Apparent OD death at motel in Washington Co., VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed with News Channel 11 that the department is at the scene of a death investigation Tuesday afternoon. According to Andis, authorities responded to Evergreen Motel on the 15000 block of Lee Highway at 12:30 p.m., where officers found the body of a 42-year-old […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Report: Woman allegedly stabbed man at Bristol park

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol police charged a woman with malicious wounding after investigating an alleged stabbing at Cumberland Square Park Sunday night. A report from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department stated that at 5:50 p.m., the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department informed officers that a man with a stab wound walked to the fire station […]
Johnson City Press

Kingsport police conducting August checkpoint

The Kingsport Police Department will be conducting a sobriety check point Friday, Aug. 19, according to a press release. The release said the checkpoint will be on the Fort Henry Drive corridor, but did not give a time when it will be conducted.

