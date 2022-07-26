ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Macklemore Honors 2 Years of Sobriety After Pandemic Relapse

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mibvi_0gtnuS2300
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

The fans of Grammy Award-winning rapper

were surprised to find out that the artist was marking almost two years of being sober after a relapse during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Thrift Shop” rapper broke the news to the public on Sunday (July 24th) in a video he posted to the TikTok social media platform. He was smiling, appearing shirtless and baring his distinct chest tattoos. “I relapsed during the first summer of COVID,” he wrote in the clip’s caption. “Today I have 694 days clean. Love you guys ❤️” The video also highlighted his latest single, “Chant.”

Macklemore encouraged others to share their journey with alcohol and substance abuse and recovery in the comments, and many obliged. One person wrote, “32 days today ✊🏻💛,” to which Macklemore responded back, “Amazing 🙏🏻.

He cited the pandemic’s effect on his attending 12-step meetings, which would go virtual, as the source for his relapse. “It was really painful for myself and for the people who loved me. I stopped doing the work,” he said to People Magazine at the time. “ I have to be still and exist within my own head, that’s where my disease lives… [But] I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t need to pretend like I’m some perfect dude in recovery.’ I am not at all, and there’s no shame.”

The 39-year-old artist has been open about his own journey in combatting his substance abuse issues, which began in 2008 when his father encouraged him to seek help. He had previous relapses in 2011 and 2014, and has been open about surviving a near-fatal overdose. Macklemore has also been open about his journey with his three children. “Why would I hide it? It is who I am,” he said. “In terms of Daddy’s sober meetings that he needs to go to, she’s well aware and has been for quite some time.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macklemore
Outsider.com

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s Condition Prior to Stroke Revealed in Horrifying 911 Call

We’re learning more details behind Frank Fritz’s health. As we previously reported, the “American Pickers” star was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. According to outlets, paramedics arrived at Frank Fritz’s home after his friend placed a 911 call. Once there, they found him “sprawled out on the floor.” Per reports from The Sun, Fritz’s friend made the harrowing phone call over a week ago after Fritz had health complications at his Iowa home.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relapse#Sobriety#Pandemic#Alcohol#The Thrift Shop#Tiktok#People Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Actress Ada Ameh Dies After Collapsing

Popular Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has died after collapsing suddenly on July 17, according to various reports. Ameh was 48 when President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas confirmed that she died Sunday at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation hospital in Delta State, according to Vanguard. Ameh...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopWired

Ne-Yo Capes For R. Kelly After Previous #MuteRKelly Stance

Ne-Yo is, without question, one of the most talented R&B singers and songwriters, and his knowledge of the genre has few peers. The “So Sick” artist previously joined the #MuteRKelly movement in support of one of his children but shared in a recent interview that he still enjoys playing R. Kelly‘s music.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy