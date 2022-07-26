ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old hit 7-year-old with car, DC police say

By Cami Mondeaux
A n 11-year-old boy struck a 7-year-old boy with a car in Washington, D.C. , leaving the younger child with serious injuries, according to police.

The 11-year-old was behind the wheel of a 2020 Kia Optima in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Mississippi Avenue on Monday evening when he lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t press the brake, according to police . As a result, the car struck the 7-year-old before being stopped by a curb.

The 7-year-old was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but authorities have said they are not life-threatening. The 11-year-old fled the scene, but he was later found and identified by police. Neither juvenile has been identified publicly, and it's not clear whether the two are related.

Police in Washington are investigating the situation and are in discussion with the district’s attorney general’s office, which is responsible for handling juvenile crimes, about whether to press charges against the boy, officials told the Washington Post.

The crash comes one day after a 12-year-old girl from Maryland died after she drove a vehicle off the road and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 36-year-old male passenger, Mario Arturo-Artiga, was hospitalized and remains in serious condition, Howard County police said Monday.

