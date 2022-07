The Indianapolis Colts are entering a new chapter with Matt Ryan at quarterback. After the failed Carson Wentz experiment, GM Chris Ballard quickly moved on by acquiring Ryan in a trade with the Falcons. Ahead of his first year in Indy, rumors emerged that the Colts could make a move to land Ryan’s former favorite target Julio Jones in free agency. Unfortunately, Ballard has poured cold water on those rumors with his latest comments, suggesting no such deal has even been discussed by the Colts.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO