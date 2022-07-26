Florida Man Dies While Climbing Rising Wolf Mountain

Glacier National Park officials have identified the victims who died this week while climbing Dusty Star Mountain southwest of St. Mary Lake. Brian MaKenzie Kennedy, 67, of Columbia Falls and Jack DeWayne Beard, 67, of Kalispell were considered expert climbers by those who knew the men personally. Both were long-time members of the Glacier Mountaineering Society and well known in the local climbing community. Kennedy, the former editor and publisher of the Hungry Horse News had scaled more than 220 of the park’s named peaks.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO