Glacier County, MT

Florida Man Dies While Climbing Rising Wolf Mountain

Flathead Beacon
 2 days ago

A 79-year-old Florida man on Monday morning fell to his death after he attempted ascending a steep, off-trail slope while climbing Rising Wolf Mountain, according to a National...

flatheadbeacon.com

Flathead Beacon

Glacier Climbing Victims Identified

Glacier National Park officials have identified the victims who died this week while climbing Dusty Star Mountain southwest of St. Mary Lake. Brian MaKenzie Kennedy, 67, of Columbia Falls and Jack DeWayne Beard, 67, of Kalispell were considered expert climbers by those who knew the men personally. Both were long-time members of the Glacier Mountaineering Society and well known in the local climbing community. Kennedy, the former editor and publisher of the Hungry Horse News had scaled more than 220 of the park’s named peaks.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Hungry Horse Man Accused of Attempting to Electrocute Woman

A 59-year-old Hungry Horse man has been charged with a felony count of criminal endangerment after he allegedly tried to electrocute his partner, who he was in the process of separating from, while she was in the shower on July 23. Nicholas Oberling, a local landscape artist, was booked in...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls Man Enters Plea Deal in Homicide Charge

A 22-year-old Columbia Falls man has agreed to plead guilty to a mitigated deliberate homicide charge after he fatally shot another man on Flathead Drive in Evergreen in January. Tanner Doyle White entered the plea deal at a July 20 hearing in Flathead County District Court before Judge Robert B....
Flathead Beacon

Sour Cream and Cherry Scones

I know the Flathead is renowned for sweet cherries, but I prefer tart ones. Typically smaller and bright red, you may have only tasted these baked into pies, with plenty of sugar. But fresh off the tree, they pop with a sweet-and-sour flavor I can’t resist. I was lucky...
FOOD & DRINKS
Flathead Beacon

Keep Local Control

In a few short months places like Columbia Falls will decide what the next state Legislature does, how our hometowns fare, and whether the state Constitution is upended. Last year’s state Legislature demolished a lot of local control on issues like safety, health and housing. That was just a pregame warmup. They seek state control.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

