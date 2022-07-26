ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details released in Centerville home invasion turned arson

By Ryan Bittan
 2 days ago

CENTERVILLE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – New details have been released on the Centerville home invasion turned arson that occurred on July 21.

A man entered the home Thursday at 329 E 1825 N in Centerville with a can of gasoline, police say.

Centerville Police say the home was occupied by three elderly people, and that the man lit the house on fire using the gasoline he brought with him, saying he intended to burn it down with them inside.

He then “struck two of the victims in the head with his fists,” according to police.

Centerville officers evacuated the victims and arrested the suspect after a struggle inside the fully engulfed home.

Additionally, one officer was bit by the suspect, police say.

Two victims and the suspect were taken to nearby hospitals for injuries following the incident, and six officers were treated for smoke inhalation. Those officers are reportedly doing well.

Both victims have since been released from the hospital and are recovering with family.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Ammon Jacob Woodhead of Salt Lake City.

Woodhead was found to have committed a residential burglary and two vehicle burglaries in a different area of Centerville just prior to committing the home invasion and arson.

No connection has been found between Woodhead and any of the Centerville victims prior to July 21, according to police.

Woodhead reportedly spent five days in the hospital under guard by the Utah Adult Probation and Parole and was then booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday, July 26.

Woodhead was booked on a “Board of Pardons” warrant, and charges against him are being screened with the Davis County Attorney’s Office.

The charges against him are anticipated to include:

  • Attempted Aggravated Murder
  • Aggravated Arson
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Aggravated Robbery
  • Residential Burglary
  • Vehicle Burglary
  • Assault on a Police Officer
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance

No further information is currently available on this case.

