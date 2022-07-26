Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic offered for children on South Coast

Ventura County is reporting a strong year for agriculture, with the county’s new crop and livestock report showing that the industry showed a 5% increase in value in 2021. Strawberries remained number one in the county, with the crop value up 24% from 2020. Lemons are second, and nursery stock third. The counties berry industry as a whole showed an increase in revenue, while vegetables were down. Tomatoes dropped from the top 10 for the first time in years.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO