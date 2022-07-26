Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic offered for children on South Coast

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
The Plane That Never Returned: The Missing Flight Of Nancy BranchThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSanta Barbara, CA
Related
kclu.org
Little known program in Ventura County plays matchmaker, helping people find affordable housing
A little known program is making some big things happen for some of Ventura County’s homeless, and housing insecure people. The United Way program plays matchmaker, connecting people eligible for aid with landlords to get them into hard to find available low income housing units. The effort is only about three years old, but has helped get nearly 200 people into permanent housing.
kclu.org
Emergency freeway patrols expanding in Ventura County to help with county fair congestion
A freeway patrol service which helps stranded motorists is being temporarily expanded to Ventura, to help minimize traffic jams during the Ventura County Fair. The Ventura County Transportation Commission is extending its Freeway Patrol Service during the fair's 12 day run in August. The program puts roving tows trucks on...
kclu.org
Ventura County congresswoman proposes new safety protections for social and healthcare workers
A Ventura County congresswoman has introduced a bill intended to provide more protection for social workers, and healthcare workers against physical attacks. AB 8492 would set up a grant program to fund safety equipment like security cameras and panic buttons. It would also provide new financial support for training, and to track violence rates.
kclu.org
Santa Barbara County's agriculture industry has huge year, with gross revenue up more than 5%
Growers on the Central and South Coasts had to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks among workers, supply chain issues, and the impacts of the drought in 2021. But, it was still a banner year for crops in Santa Barbara County. The just-released 2021 Agricultural Crop Report shows the year’s total crop value rose by nearly $100 million, up 5.1% over 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kclu.org
Ventura County reporting big year for agriculture, with crop value up 5%
Ventura County is reporting a strong year for agriculture, with the county’s new crop and livestock report showing that the industry showed a 5% increase in value in 2021. Strawberries remained number one in the county, with the crop value up 24% from 2020. Lemons are second, and nursery stock third. The counties berry industry as a whole showed an increase in revenue, while vegetables were down. Tomatoes dropped from the top 10 for the first time in years.
kclu.org
Arrest made in connection with fatal attack on South Coast trail
There’s been an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing on a bike trail on the South Coast. Marcos Reyes was stabbed on a bike trail in Montalvo Hill Park in Ventura on Saturday. The 26-year-old man died a short time later in a hospital. Ventura Police detectives identified...
kclu.org
A long-running South Coast music festival returns in full after scaling back for the pandemic
Mixing West African roots, Gospel harmonies and American funk, women-led ensemble ADAAWE perform a free public concert on Wednesday as the Ventura Music Festival gets back to business. It's good to be back, after scaling down for the pandemic – says the festival’s musical director Nuvi Mehta. "Music...
kclu.org
Trio of gang members get life without parole sentences for violent attacks on Central, South Coasts
Three members of the notorious MS-13 gang have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for their involvement in a string of murders, and attempted murders in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. The three men were convicted by a Santa Barbara jury of multiple murder charges,...
Comments / 0