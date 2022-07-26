NJ takes too long to resolve public records complaints, report finds

Related
New law requires police officers to be licensed to work in New Jersey
Under the terms of legislation that has been signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy, all law enforcement officers will be required to hold a valid, active license issued by the Police Training Commission (PTC) in order to be employed as officers in New Jersey. S-2742/A-4194 establishes a police licensing...
2 New Jersey lawyers fighting vaccine mandates (Opinion)
Vaccine discrimination continues despite the fact that we are a couple of years past the Spring of 2020 when the fear of COVID was peaking and governments across the country and globe shut everything down. Had a caller on the show this week who had to move to New Jersey...
N.J. Senator: Being tough on crime means helping those released from prison to move forward | Opinion
There’s an increasingly pervasive and inflexible thought process in our politics on crime these days, one that holds you’re only allowed to be tough on crime and sacrifice compassion or soft on crime and sacrifice safety. By failing to meet in the middle between those far-off stances, we not only fail to protect victims, but also the offenders who have a chance to be reformed.
N.J. has the 7th highest rents in the nation, report says. Here’s what a typical apartment costs.
A New Jersey resident would need to make more than $65,000 a year, or $31.32 an hour, to afford an average two-bedroom apartment in the state, according to a report released Thursday. The rental market has become a “predatory sector of profit-making,” said Staci Berger, of the Housing and Community...
New Jersey establishes office to sue gun companies over 'public nuisance' violations
New Jersey has established an office dedicated to pursuing civil lawsuits against gun companies for unlawful conduct, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said on Monday. The Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement Office comes less than one month after Gov. Phil Murphy signed seven gun safety bills into law. It's the first major step toward enacting one of his key pieces of legislation — holding gun manufacturers accountable for alleged "public nuisance" violations that impact state residents.
Anti-gun violence groups to lose funding from N.J. leaving life-saving resources in limbo
A statewide violence reduction strategy that provides services to gunshot victims at local hospitals will not have additional funding come September, a move public safety advocates say will strip away “life-saving resources” and could lead to more violence on New Jersey streets. In a July 21 email sent...
N.J. is increasing diversity. See how your town stacks up in this map.
New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the nation, and year after year it has only gotten more so. That growth helped the state exceed expectations in the most recent once-in-a-decade Census, when New Jersey’s population rose, though many analysts were predicting stagnation. Instead, the new count found that nearly 9.3 million people call New Jersey home, a 6% percent increase from 2010 that was driven by immigration and soaring Hispanic and Asian communities.
NJ adding 2 more recreational marijuana shops closer to you (Opinion)
If you saw the lines outside of the dispensaries near me, you would think they were giving stuff away for free. And guess what? The dispensaries near me are, so far, only allowed to sell medical marijuana. So when I heard that two local dispensaries were given the green light...
Policy group: New Jersey cigarette ban more costly than it's worth
(The Center Square) – Sales tax losses would eclipse $200 million, and the number of smokers would only drop slightly should New Jersey pass a law banning menthol in cigarettes. That’s the summation of author Adam Hoffer of the the Tax Foundation, a leading independent tax policy nonprofit, on...
More N.J. medical marijuana patients can now get home delivery
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A dozen years after the medical marijuana law was signed in New Jersey, registered patients no longer...
Feds send NJ cardiologist to prison for giving couple drugs
A 60-year-old Somerset County cardiologist has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Raymond Catania, of Warren, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to dispensing oxycodone outside his professional practice and not for a...
Wawa pays NJ for data breach, but where is your money?
With much fanfare, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Wawa would pay New Jersey over $2.5 million to settle a 2019 data breach, but there was no mention of compensation for Wawa customers. Wawa has agreed to pay $9 million dollars in compensation to customers as a result of a...
Helping to stop preventable developmental disabilities in NJ
A new effort has been launched in New Jersey to reduce the incidence of preventable intellectual and developmental disabilities and improve infant health outcomes across the Garden State. The state Department of Human Services is providing a total of $1.6 million for three new projects that are designed to prevent...
NYC congestion pricing advances, could start within 18 months
TRENTON – New York officials named their appointees to the panel that will finalize congestion pricing, a key step toward putting a new toll on New Jersey drivers and those from other states by early 2024. Congestion pricing is expected to reduce private vehicle traffic in Manhattan below 60th...
Will Murphy block big spike in NJ worker benefit costs?
Gov. Phil Murphy admitted to "sticker shock" over reports health benefit costs for public employees and teachers would be going up as much as 24%, but did not say if he would move to stop those rate hikes. Murphy was pressed by reporters at an event in Asbury Park, but...
Will the proposed NJ wind farm hurt Long Beach Island?
With plans moving forward to build a giant wind farm off the coast of New Jersey, new questions are being raised about where the enormous turbines will be situated out in the ocean. According to Bob Stern, the head of the LBI Coalition for Wind Without Impact, one of the...
NJ creates new office tasked with suing gun industry
TRENTON – A new state office is being set up specifically to sue gun manufacturers and sellers. Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Monday announced the creation of a Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement (SAFE) Office. He says it is the nation’s first office with the mandate to bring civil enforcement actions against firearm companies.
Plan to widen portion of the New Jersey Turnpike draws heavy opposition
The proposed $4.7 billion project would reconstruct and widen the 8.1-mile section of the Turnpike from exit 14 to the Holland Tunnel entrance in Jersey City The post Plan to widen portion of the New Jersey Turnpike draws heavy opposition appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
DEVELOPING: New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission To Investigate Jackson Municipal Committee Chairwoman Clara Glory
Sources have confirmed to TLS that the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) has initiated an investigation into a Super Pac which is run by Jackson Township Municipal Committee Chairwoman Clara Glory. The investigation will reportedly focus on whether Glory allegedly diverted funds from the local Republication Organization, from...
New office in N.J. will focus on suing gun manufacturers
State officials Monday announced the creation of a new office to bring legal action against gun manufacturers, dealers, and sellers, thanks to legislation signed by the governor intended to hold the gun industry responsible for shooting deaths. The office will bring civil actions against firearm companies that violate state gun...
