ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NJ takes too long to resolve public records complaints, report finds

By Patrick Lavery
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. Senator: Being tough on crime means helping those released from prison to move forward | Opinion

There’s an increasingly pervasive and inflexible thought process in our politics on crime these days, one that holds you’re only allowed to be tough on crime and sacrifice compassion or soft on crime and sacrifice safety. By failing to meet in the middle between those far-off stances, we not only fail to protect victims, but also the offenders who have a chance to be reformed.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
phillyvoice.com

New Jersey establishes office to sue gun companies over 'public nuisance' violations

New Jersey has established an office dedicated to pursuing civil lawsuits against gun companies for unlawful conduct, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said on Monday. The Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement Office comes less than one month after Gov. Phil Murphy signed seven gun safety bills into law. It's the first major step toward enacting one of his key pieces of legislation — holding gun manufacturers accountable for alleged "public nuisance" violations that impact state residents.
LAW
NJ.com

N.J. is increasing diversity. See how your town stacks up in this map.

New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the nation, and year after year it has only gotten more so. That growth helped the state exceed expectations in the most recent once-in-a-decade Census, when New Jersey’s population rose, though many analysts were predicting stagnation. Instead, the new count found that nearly 9.3 million people call New Jersey home, a 6% percent increase from 2010 that was driven by immigration and soaring Hispanic and Asian communities.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Lavery
Washington Examiner

Policy group: New Jersey cigarette ban more costly than it's worth

(The Center Square) – Sales tax losses would eclipse $200 million, and the number of smokers would only drop slightly should New Jersey pass a law banning menthol in cigarettes. That’s the summation of author Adam Hoffer of the the Tax Foundation, a leading independent tax policy nonprofit, on...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Wawa pays NJ for data breach, but where is your money?

With much fanfare, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Wawa would pay New Jersey over $2.5 million to settle a 2019 data breach, but there was no mention of compensation for Wawa customers. Wawa has agreed to pay $9 million dollars in compensation to customers as a result of a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Nj#Grc#Opra
New Jersey 101.5

Helping to stop preventable developmental disabilities in NJ

A new effort has been launched in New Jersey to reduce the incidence of preventable intellectual and developmental disabilities and improve infant health outcomes across the Garden State. The state Department of Human Services is providing a total of $1.6 million for three new projects that are designed to prevent...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

NJ creates new office tasked with suing gun industry

TRENTON – A new state office is being set up specifically to sue gun manufacturers and sellers. Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Monday announced the creation of a Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement (SAFE) Office. He says it is the nation’s first office with the mandate to bring civil enforcement actions against firearm companies.
LAW
thelakewoodscoop.com

DEVELOPING: New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission To Investigate Jackson Municipal Committee Chairwoman Clara Glory

Sources have confirmed to TLS that the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) has initiated an investigation into a Super Pac which is run by Jackson Township Municipal Committee Chairwoman Clara Glory. The investigation will reportedly focus on whether Glory allegedly diverted funds from the local Republication Organization, from...
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

New office in N.J. will focus on suing gun manufacturers

State officials Monday announced the creation of a new office to bring legal action against gun manufacturers, dealers, and sellers, thanks to legislation signed by the governor intended to hold the gun industry responsible for shooting deaths. The office will bring civil actions against firearm companies that violate state gun...
LAW
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy