Two privately owned Colorado 14ers are open to hikers thanks to a unique partnership. Will it last?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife lifts fishing closures from Kremmling to State Bridge
Anglers can now safely fish the Colorado River once again from Kremmling in Grand County to State Bridge in Eagle County, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife announcement issued on Thursday. Below State Bridge, a voluntary all-day closure remains in effect as temperatures on the Colorado have routinely reached...
Portions of Colorado, Eagle rivers now under full-day fishing closures following 75-degree temps near Dotsero
The Colorado River hit 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit near Dotsero last week, which is more than 5 degrees higher than the temperature deemed safe for fishing. When water temperatures exceed 70 degrees, fish often stop feeding and become more susceptible to disease, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts voluntary fishing closures on waterways throughout the state.
Letter: Dylan Roberts is the strong leader we need
From a young age, I have enjoyed hiking along Gore Creek, rafting on the Colorado River, and paddling in Sylvan Lake. Our beautiful scenery supports the economy and happiness of local citizens. However, we must work to maintain our diverse environment for the benefit of our rivers, resources and residents....
High Rockies Harm Reduction seeks items for silent auction
In honor of overdose awareness month, Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit High Rockies Harm Reduction will host a month-long online silent auction in August. High Rockies Harm Reduction was recently started to fill a gap in services in Colorado’s mountain communities. Based out of Carbondale, the organization provides direct harm reduction services, pure recovery support services as well as education and advocacy dedicated to reducing overdose deaths.
Colorado voters will decide in November whether to decriminalize magic mushrooms
Colorado voters will decide in November whether to decriminalize the possession and use of “magic” mushrooms and allow the creation of “healing centers” where people would be allowed to purchase and consume those substances. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said Thursday that the supporters of...
