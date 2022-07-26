Police Angry Over People Shooting At Officers

Related
Police seeking 3 suspects who violently attacked woman, yelled 'I hate white people'
Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack. New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger. The interaction escalated, and the three suspects...
White Police Investigator Suspended After Handcuffing Black EMT Worker For Hitting His Car
A white Rochester, New York, police investigator who handcuffed a Black emergency medical technician for hitting his vehicle at Strong Memorial Hospital was placed on suspension with pay, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The altercation began when Lekia Smith, a Monroe Ambulance EMT, banged the Rochester Police officer’s car...
18-year-old who had a toy gun in car shot and killed by off-duty corrections officer, police say
An off-duty corrections officer was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon. Dion Middleton fatally shot an 18-year-old on Thursday morning, New York City police said. Police did not describe a motive but said that an Orbeez gel bead gun was found in the victim's...
Firefighter’s family killed in car accident hours before his funeral, NY reports say
A fatal car accident left three dead and two injured hours before they were to attend a funeral, New York police say and news outlets reported. New York State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, on Chub Lake Road in Fowler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lyft passenger killed after rideshare driver allegedly kicked him out on highway was former Cuomo staffer
A Lyft passenger struck and killed by an oncoming car after his ride-share driver allegedly kicked him out in the middle of Delaware’s Coastal Highway early Saturday used to work for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Sidney Wolf, 43, Clarksburg, Maryland, was previously a senior policy advisor for Cuomo,...
Upstate NY Road Rage Incident! Driver With Gun Threatens Man and Kids?
Road Rage! Sure, many of us have cursed the driver that cut us off and sometimes the urge to do more crosses your mind. Is that road rage? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the act as a motorist's uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist's irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.
Officer fatally shot, another wounded in Rochester, New York
A police officer was fatally shot and another wounded in Rochester, New York, officials said Friday. The officers were on patrol as part of a plainclothes tactical unit when they were shot around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Police Chief David Smith identified the slain officer as Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Metro Boomin Pays Off Mortgage for Wife and Son of ‘Hero’ Retired Cop Who Died Confronting Buffalo Shooter
Metro Boomin just blessed a fan with a life-changing gift. The 28-year-old mega-producer has paid off the mortgage of Aaron Salter III and Kimberly Salter—the son and wife of a 55-year-old security guard and retired police officer who was killed in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting in May. Aaron...
Watch police horse pursue robbery suspect down New York street
A man who allegedly robbed a sunglass vendor near Times Square was arrested July 16 with the help of a NYPD Special Operations officer on horseback, according to the NYPD. 34-year-old Ignacio Lewis was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is being represented by a public defender at the Legal Aid Society. Redmond Haskins, Director of Media Relations for Legal Aid, told CNN they have “no comment” on the case.
The Man Who Allegedly Shot And Killed A Woman Pushing A Stroller Has Been Charged With Murder
Authorities said the suspect ambushed Azsia Johnson, shooting her in the head as she pushed her 3-month-old child, who survived.
Comments / 0