Woman wanted in connection to the 2020 death of Tehachapi child

BPD looking for man wanted for burglary and identity theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for burglarizing a residence in Northwest Bakersfield and committing identity theft last month. On June 19, a residence in the 5500 block of Lombardy Court was burglarized, according to police. Photos of the subject were taken at a business of the […]
Girl, 13, missing from Rosedale area, found: KCSO
Update: Jaiden Michelle Bahr has been found, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing in the Rosedale area. Jaiden Michelle Bahr is described as white, 5-foot-4, about 130 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, with a scar on her […]
FOUND: Jaiden Michelle Bahr, 13
The Kern County Sheriff's Office says Jaiden Michelle Bahr who was reported missing has been found safe.
Suspects in death of three-month-old face multiple charges, including murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There were new developments in the case involving the death of a 3-month-old baby. Both of the people accused of the death have been arrested on multiple charges including murder and child abuse. After a year and a half long investigation, Mister Bailey and Sabrina...
Two men wanted for catalytic converter theft in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two men who were caught stealing a catalytic converter in the Westchester neighborhood earlier this month. The theft occurred in the 2200 block of Cedar Street on July 17, around 11:30 a.m., according to BPD. One man is described as 25 to […]
KGET 17
Man gets 7 years in shooting that wounded man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to assault in a shooting that wounded a man in southwest Bakersfield has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Pierre Morrison, 20, pleaded no contest last month to assault with a gun and charges of attempted murder and recklessly evading police were dismissed.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest man arrested on weapon charges
A Ridgecrest man was arrested July 24 on suspicion of multiple gun charges by Ridgecrest police. According to a Ridgecrest Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to the area of South Helena Street and West Wilson Avenue regarding a subject armed with a gun and yelling at someone. The reporting party described the subject as wearing a gray shirt and gray sweat pants.
GoFundMe for 1-year-old who died after Shafter crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe was created to help pay for funeral expenses for a 1-year-old girl who died from a car crash last weekend. Aislyn Kamila Tejeda, 1, of Bakersfield was the only one who died in a suspected DUI crash in Shafter Sunday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol and the coroner’s […]
18-month-old overdoses on fentanyl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County continues its ongoing battle against the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl. A local child, barely old enough to walk, almost lost his life to the killer drug. Court filings say the 18-month-old was under his parents’ care when he overdosed last month. This is one of a growing number of child overdoses […]
BPD searches for 2 missing runaway girls
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two missing sisters they said ran away. Roxanna Jones, 16, was last seen July 23 on the 12000 block of Rambler Avenue around 7 p.m. She is described as black/white, 5’7″, about 170 pounds with long black curly hair and brown eyes. She was […]
BPD seeks help identifying robbery, catalytic converter theft suspects
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help identifying two suspects in a July 17th strong-arm robbery and catalytic converter theft in Central Bakersfield.
Toddler overdosed on fentanyl in June: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-month-old boy suffered a fentanyl overdose last month while in the care of his parents, deputies say in a court filing. The toddler had no pulse, wasn’t breathing and had turned blue by the time a nurse examined him the morning of June 16 at Adventist Health, according to the filing. She began CPR and other hospital staff administered Narcan, resuscitating the child.
Investigation Underway of Shooting at Motel, 1 Victim Wounded
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Kern County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call regarding a male with a gunshot wound around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Country Inn Motel on the 1000 block of South Union Avenue in the city of Bakersfield. The victim was transported by...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD arrests suspect in hotel shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect as part of its investigation into a shooting that happened inside a room at the Ramada Inn on Real Road. A woman was shot and taken to the hospital with a nonlife-threatening injury after a gun was discharged in the room next to hers around 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the hotel in the 800 block of Real Road, according to a BPD news release.
Bakersfield woman arrested after vehicle break-in, use of stolen cards in Atascadero
A Bakersfield woman was arrested on Tuesday evening for reportedly breaking into a car and later attempting to use the credit cards found inside the car, according to the Atascadero Police Department. Following her arrest, a chase between law enforcement and a male suspect driving the get-away car pursued as the second suspect got away. The post Bakersfield woman arrested after vehicle break-in, use of stolen cards in Atascadero appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MISSING: Alexandra Johana Bravo, 15
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen. Alexandra Johana Bravo was last seen in the 600 block of Lake Street on July 26th. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.
Man shot outside of Country Inn motel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Tuesday at the Country Inn motel on South Union Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said they found a man in his car with a gunshot wound following a fight outside the motel. The victim was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning […]
Tehachapi man killed in road rage incident: Officials
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KTLA) — A 22-year-old man died after an apparent road rage incident in Victorville on Sunday, police said. Deputies responded to an assault with a weapon call in the area of Bear Valley Road and Mall Boulevard just before 3 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release.
Bakersfield Now
Woman run over and killed at Jefferson Park identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The woman run over and killed by a pickup truck July 12 at Jefferson Park has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office. Ann Frances Gaitan, 57, of Bakersfield was found at approximately 6:47 a.m. at the park by Bakersfield Police officers. It's unknown...
Defendant in crash that killed Nic Peterson only charged with misdemeanor
Nic Peterson died in January 2021 after being hit by a car while on a motorcycle with his stepfather in Northwest Bakersfield. The woman accused in his death is avoiding a felony charge.
