Kingsport, TN

Police cracking down on traffic safety with the new school year approaching

By Adrianna Austin
wcyb.com
 2 days ago

WJHL

Fort Henry Drive closed due to crash near Colonial Heights

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Fort Henry Drive is closed near Colonial heights due to a crash. According to the Kingsport Police Department, Fort Henry Drive was closed at Lakeside Lane as of 5:30 p.m. This is near the city limits in Colonial Heights where the four-lane transitions to a two-lane. According to […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Carter County Sheriff: Not enough funding to house SROs in every school

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A growing concern across the nation - school shootings - has left many parents with worry. However, parents aren't the only ones with concerns. According to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, a lack of funding at the department has left multiple schools in the area starting the year off without school resource officers.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

Report: Church Hill man on tractor refused to leave property, resisted arrest

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a Church Hill man on multiple offenses Saturday, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest. According to a police narrative penned by HCSO Deputy Bryan Sanders, officers responded to the 2800 block of Main Street after 9 a.m. when callers reported a suspect, identified as […]
John M. Dabbs

Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-cities

Homeless camp in Johnson City, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The "twin-cities" are dealing with blowback from a new Tennessee law that went into effect on July 1, 2022 making it illegal to camp on Tennessee public property. The law makes it a class-E felony for anyone camping on state property not expressly designated as a camping area. As the law went into effect the Virginia side of Bristol is grappling with more homeless.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Paving preservation project to impact Kingsport community

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several streets in the west Lynn Garden community of Kingsport will receive a paving preservation treatment through the end of August. Holbrook Asphalt Co. will spray a high-density mineral bonding agent onto the asphalt which will have great benefits in the long run, according to project superintendent Ryan Jones. “Two benefits […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Person
Tom Patton
WJHL

WCSO: Johnson City woman pointed gun at deputies

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman is reportedly facing felony charges after police say she pointed a gun at them while they were investigating at her home on Tuesday. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to South Austin Springs Road to visit the residence of Pamela […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport police conducting August checkpoint

The Kingsport Police Department will be conducting a sobriety check point Friday, Aug. 19, according to a press release. The release said the checkpoint will be on the Fort Henry Drive corridor, but did not give a time when it will be conducted.
wcyb.com

Multiple rescues made in Wise County due to flooding

POUND, Va. (WCYB) — Multiple rescues were made by crews in Wise County Thursday, due to flooding in the area. Many crews were staged just outside of the town of Pound. As of noon, 8 rescues were made. A lot of those rescues were from Rachel's Haven, which is an assisted living facility for people with disabilities.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Operation Reminder: Hawkins Co. mother, son arrested in drug bust

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A mother-and-son duo in Hawkins County faces several charges after the sheriff’s office conducted a drug-bust operation last week. News Channel 11 reported Wednesday that Operation Reminder led to the arrests of six people earlier in July, with one suspect remaining at large. Thursday, new details surrounding some of the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
#Police#The New School
WJHL

HCSO’s anti-drugs operation leads to arrests of several alleged dealers

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Friday made several arrests as part of the agency’s war on drugs. The arrests, part of an effort dubbed “Operation Reminder” led to five drug-related arrests, according to a news release from the HCSO. One man remains at large. The HCSO named off […]
wcyb.com

Visible house numbers vital in emergency situations

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — There is a lot to prepare for in an emergency, but the lack of a simple sign could be costly. During an emergency, time is of the essence. First responders can waste valuable time trying to find a house number, when all home owners have to do is place the numbers in a visible location.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Kingsport schools to upgrade surveillance cameras

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A proposed plan is set in place to upgrade security cameras across the school district of Kingsport. The surveillance cameras will provide better visuals and functionality. Superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, Andy True, said the new and improved cameras will better the safety of staff...
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wcyb.com

Construction in Elizabethton to impact North Roan Street Thursday and Friday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Water line construction in Elizabethton will impact part of North Roan Street Thursday and Friday, according to officials. The construction is part of a project to widen Elk Avenue by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures on North Roan Street at the intersection of Broad Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Several Tri-Cities districts to start school year on August 1

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Is the first day of school too early? That's the question being asked by some parents in the Tri-Cities. "I think August 1st generally is about as early as we've gone back, and that's where we are this year." That's when Dr. Andy True, of...
KINGSPORT, TN
wfxrtv.com

Free ambulance service MedFlight forced to reduce hours due to Virginia pilot shortage

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pilot shortage is forcing Chesterfield to cut back hours on MedFlight, a free air ambulance service for patients. Virginia State Police (VSP) recently announced operational changes to their MedFlight program due to a lack of pilots. Instead of operating for 24 hours, they will operate 16 hours day from 8 a.m. to midnight. The temporary hour change took effect Sunday, July 24.
VIRGINIA STATE

