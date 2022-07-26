ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of exposing himself to women on South Carolina trail

By Robert Cox
 2 days ago
Nicholas Chase Simmons (From: Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is accused of exposing himself to multiple women on the Doodle Trail in Pickens County.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report on June 26 about a man who had explicitly exposed himself to multiple women on the trail.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect as 23-year-old Nicholas Chase Simmons.

Simmons turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on July 18, according to deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, Simmons admitted to detectives during an interview that he had exposed himself to multiple woman while running along the Doodle Trail near Easley.

Simmons was charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

