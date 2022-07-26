ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, SC

One dead after ‘physical altercation’ between roommates: Police

By Connor Lomis, Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181xor_0gtnsM3L00

YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead, and another was injured after a “physical altercation” between two roommates Monday, according to the York Police Department.

Thomas Harris, 54, was pronounced deceased after being rushed to a local hospital.

The altercation happened around 10:50 p.m. on July 25 on Hill Street near New Street and Highway 321.

Suspect captured in deadly Belmont hit-and-run crash, given $2 million bond

Officers say they arrived on the scene after a neighbor called. They found Harris and another 61-year-old male (whose information has not been released) visibly injured.

Investigators have determined no firearms were involved; this was purely done by objects “capable of causing blunt force trauma to the human body.”

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

No criminal charges have been filed, and this incident remains under investigation.

Officers tell QCN that more information will be released when it is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, SC
York, SC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

‘Had me shaken’: 8 people seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Eight people were seriously hurt in a crash in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to MEDIC. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene just after noon, where a van and BMW could be seen with heavy damage on Willard Street near Bradford Drive. One of the vehicles was also seen crashed into a house, with several police cars and fire trucks nearby.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Armed robbery leads to gunfire

Body cam footage from Gaston Co. veteran arrest set to be released. Almost one year after his arrest, a formerly homeless Gaston County veteran will receive the body camera footage from the day he was arrested. Updated: 6 hours ago. CMPD says the bicycle group rides in a pack and...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Harris
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead in north Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near 600 Pennsylvania Ave, not far from Brookshire Blvd. One victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

15-year-old shot, injured in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured during an assault in south Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report. Police said the teenager was assaulted by an unknown suspect around 2:45 a.m. on Silver Arrow Drive. Medic said the boy was taken to the hospital […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Roommates#Violent Crime#Qcn#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
WCNC

Men charged with killing Charlotte restaurant owner plead not guilty in deadly robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both suspects in the killing of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against them Thursday morning. Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Staples both face multiple charges in connection with Brooks' death on Dec. 9, 2019. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while preparing to open the popular NoDa shop.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Jury finds York County fast food robbery suspect guilty

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of robbing six fast food restaurants in the summer of 2020 was found guilty of armed robbery and possession of a firearm Wednesday. Judge McKinnon sentenced Travis Lamont Gathers to 25 years in prison after he begged for his...
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Police looking for woman who robbed Dollar General and fired shot in business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a woman who robbed a southwest Charlotte business at gunpoint. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at the Dollar General store in the 6200 block of South Blvd. Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said a woman in a hoodie and Louis Vuitton facemask entered the business and pointed a gun at the employee behind the counter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy