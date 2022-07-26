One dead after ‘physical altercation’ between roommates: Police

YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead, and another was injured after a “physical altercation” between two roommates Monday, according to the York Police Department.

Thomas Harris, 54, was pronounced deceased after being rushed to a local hospital.

The altercation happened around 10:50 p.m. on July 25 on Hill Street near New Street and Highway 321.

Officers say they arrived on the scene after a neighbor called. They found Harris and another 61-year-old male (whose information has not been released) visibly injured.

Investigators have determined no firearms were involved; this was purely done by objects “capable of causing blunt force trauma to the human body.”

No criminal charges have been filed, and this incident remains under investigation.

Officers tell QCN that more information will be released when it is available.

