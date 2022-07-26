Biden Administration Plans for Legal Psychedelic Therapies Within Two Years

Sergeant Tea Baggz
2d ago
Just legalize them for personal autonomous use through out the nation. Stay out of our business. Our conscious, our choice.
Reply
5
Related
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
americanmilitarynews.com
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
POLITICO
Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.
House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin says climate change can ‘force’ military intervention
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s administration said climate change can “force” military invention after once again calling it a “national security issue.”. John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, said during a press conference that climate change is a “driver of actual missions” because it creates “instability” and “insecurity.”
The US supreme court just made yet another devastating decision for humanity
The US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade was a direct attack on women. It will result in countless deaths, especially among vulnerable women, and it set civil liberties in the United States back by half a century. Now, the court has made yet another devastating decision for humanity.
Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups
Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
Stimulus check is coming: Americans could get more than $4,000 for each of their children.
As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of the high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Elizabeth Warren beckons the Fed to punish the working class with more inflation
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is not an economist, so when she does try to play one on television, it’s usually to the detriment of the Democratic Party and specifically to the political fortunes of President Joe Biden. Warren spent much of the 2020 presidential primary playing the Pied Piper, dragging her fellow contenders to the electoral wastelands of single-payer healthcare. Now, Warren is in the pages of the Wall Street Journal doing exactly what the president pledged not to do literally a month ago: publicly bullying the Federal Reserve.
Biden is solely responsible for sabotaging the US economy and energy sector: Levin
President Biden is solely responsible for "sabotaging" the U.S. economy and energy industry, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin said on his show Sunday, urging viewers to see past the White House's penchant for finger-pointing and assign blame where it is warranted. "Joe Biden and the Democrat Party are,...
abovethelaw.com
Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year
Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
PsyPost
Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election
New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long
For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post
The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
International Business Times
Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event
A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho sheriff sends dire warning to 'idiotic' Biden officials: 'We are on the cusp of complete collapse'
An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday his county is experiencing a "crisis level" of drug overdoses, especially fentanyl and methamphetamine that comes across the southern border. Canyon County, Idaho Sheriff Kieran Donahue joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how drug cartels are destroying his community. "We're at a crisis stage,...
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
FOXBusiness
Justice Kagan warns parts of East Coast could be 'swallowed by the ocean' in dissent in EPA case
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan warned parts of the East Coast could be "swallowed by the ocean" in a dissenting Supreme Court opinion in an environmental regulation case Thursday. "If the current rate of emissions continues, children born this year could live to see parts of the Eastern seaboard swallowed...
The Intercept
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.https://theintercept.com/
Comments / 6