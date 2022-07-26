Hillbilly Christmas in July raises tens of thousands for Shriners Hospital

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wymt.com
New Frontier selling t-shirts, proceeds going to eastern Ky. flood relief
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - With so much devastation following flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, folks want to find a way to help people impacted. New Frontier Outfitters in Morehead is partnering with Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to raise money, and they just released a new t-shirt Thursday afternoon. The “Eastern...
wymt.com
New airline coming to Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new airline is coming to Blue Grass Airport. Starting this fall, Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights from Lexington to Orlando and Tampa, Florida. Avelo officials say they chose Lexington due to its growth. Mayor Linda Gorton called the new addition a great investment for...
wymt.com
‘I’ve lost everything’: Floyd County communities devastated after flash flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In Floyd County, small communities such as Wayland, Garrett and Maytown have been devasted by flash flooding, leaving many folks without homes or trapped inside of them. First responders and rescue squads have responded and carried out several rescues Thursday morning and throughout the day.
harrodsburgherald.com
Look Out For Bargain Hunters: 127 Yard Sale Returns Aug. 4
The 127 Yard Sale is back, and state and local officials are asking everyone to stay safe. The event runs from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 7. The yard sale is billed as being the longest in the world. It spans 690 miles, beginning just north of Addison, Michigan, and ending in Gadsen, Alabama.
wdrb.com
Avelo Airlines lands in Kentucky, offering 2 nonstop flights to Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new airline has landed in Kentucky. Avelo Airlines introduced two nonstop flights from Lexington to two Florida cities on Thursday. The flights will begin this fall. Starting Oct. 19, Avelo will offer flights from the Blue Grass Airport to Orlando. Starting Nov. 12, it will add flights to Tampa.
smileypete.com
Who's Who for August 2022
Thoroughbred, a Lexington-based design, engineering, and construction firm, has announced the addition of Lexington architect Aaron Bivens, AIA, as a principal and the director of architecture. Lin Hillis, SPHR, has been named vice president of talent, inclusion and workforce culture at the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Danielle McPeak,...
A look at how Kentucky schools are handling COVID and the upcoming year
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The rise in coronavirus cases has some parents concerned for the upcoming school year. The largest school district in the state, Jefferson County has decided to require universal masking. It's a move many districts are choosing not to make a requirement, while others haven't made a decision yet.
wymt.com
KSP: How to report missing people following severe flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are working to help areas in Eastern Kentucky affected by extreme flooding. “Troopers continue to work to preserve life and conduct rescue missions, and they remain committed to assisting those in need,” officials said. If you need to report...
$10,000 reward for Clays Ferry Overlook vandalism arrest
RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — High above the Kentucky River along Interstate 75 sit the Clays Ferry Overlook. The historic wall is also the site of recent vandalism that’s frustrating property owner Jay Webb. “Saturday evening, I came by and out of the corner of my eye I...
FireRescue1
Ky. man arrested after assaulting firefighter, driving vehicle on top of hay bales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. — A Monticello man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a firefighter. On July 24, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle collision on Dreyfus Road in Berea. According to arrest citations, a black 2011 Toyota Camry was found...
smileypete.com
Several high-profile restaurant closings, openings highlight the summer season
This summer has been a rough one for some Lexington restaurants, as several — including an iconic drive-in — announced they were closing their doors. After some conflicting online back-and-forth between Parkette Drive-In’s management and property owners, multiple media outlets confirmed in late June that Parkette had served its last meals. The drive-in restaurant operated on New Circle Road for more than seven decades.
Retiring Boyle Co. teacher keeps 49 years' worth of photos, student notes
Chances are you can remember most of your teachers' names, but can you remember your kindergarten teacher?
SEE INSIDE: Kentucky Airbnb Is an Elvis-Themed RV [PICS]
Elvis may have "left the building" in 1977, but he will never truly leave us, will he? Not as long as there are millions of Elvis fans on this planet, and that doesn't ever figure to change. AN ELVIS-THEMED AIRBNB. Elvis memorabilia still ranks very high among collectors--the same folks...
middlesboronews.com
UK hospital earns state’s top ranking
The University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital at UK HealthCare earned the ranking of the No. 1 hospital in Kentucky and was recognized in by the 2022-23 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings from U.S. News & World Report, tied with St. Elizabeth Healthcare. This marks the seventh consecutive year UK HealthCare has received the Best Hospital ranking.
WKYT 27
13-year-old charged in connection with Lexington donut shop burglary
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has charged someone in connection with the burglary of Frank’s Donuts. Police said around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call about a burglary at Frank’s, which is on East Third Street. Two people were shown on surveillance...
foxlexington.com
Decomposed body pulled from Richmond Road pond, investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has released more information regarding the individual found Tuesday morning in a body of water on Richmond Road. A release by the coroner’s office said the deceased body was decomposed but has been identified as a male.
thewhiskeywash.com
Buffalo Trace Distillery Announces New Dining, Tourism Destination
Buffalo Trace Distillery recently announced the coming of a new local tourism and dining destination at the distillery near downtown Frankfort, Kentucky. An existing building that currently operates as a gas station will be converted to support the new venue. The new destination is expected to open in 2023. Sara...
foxlexington.com
Lexington shooting leaves 1 dead after multiple shots fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of 34-year-old Kendall Berry. Berry was declared dead at 9:38 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center after he was shot Wednesday on Victoria Way. This death is officially being investigated as a...
k105.com
Person suspected of killing elderly eastern Ky. woman on the run in victim’s vehicle
The person or persons suspected of killing an elderly eastern Kentucky woman are on the run, possibly in the victim’s vehicle. Kentucky State Police on Saturday night at approximately 8:30 responded to a residence on Rice Hill Road in McKee, in Jackson County, and located 83-year-old Mary King Abrams deceased.
foxlexington.com
Madison County sends high-speed fiber broadband to 5,100 homes, businesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Spotty areas of Madison County will soon be equipped with high-speed fiber internet. On Tuesday, Kinetic by Windstream announced it’s fully funding ultrahigh-speed internet to rural homes and businesses in Berea and surrounding parts of Madison County. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and...
