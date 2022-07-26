ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Hillbilly Christmas in July raises tens of thousands for Shriners Hospital

By Julia Sandor
wymt.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

wymt.com

New Frontier selling t-shirts, proceeds going to eastern Ky. flood relief

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - With so much devastation following flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, folks want to find a way to help people impacted. New Frontier Outfitters in Morehead is partnering with Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to raise money, and they just released a new t-shirt Thursday afternoon. The “Eastern...
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

New airline coming to Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new airline is coming to Blue Grass Airport. Starting this fall, Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights from Lexington to Orlando and Tampa, Florida. Avelo officials say they chose Lexington due to its growth. Mayor Linda Gorton called the new addition a great investment for...
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Look Out For Bargain Hunters: 127 Yard Sale Returns Aug. 4

The 127 Yard Sale is back, and state and local officials are asking everyone to stay safe. The event runs from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 7. The yard sale is billed as being the longest in the world. It spans 690 miles, beginning just north of Addison, Michigan, and ending in Gadsen, Alabama.
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
wdrb.com

Avelo Airlines lands in Kentucky, offering 2 nonstop flights to Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new airline has landed in Kentucky. Avelo Airlines introduced two nonstop flights from Lexington to two Florida cities on Thursday. The flights will begin this fall. Starting Oct. 19, Avelo will offer flights from the Blue Grass Airport to Orlando. Starting Nov. 12, it will add flights to Tampa.
KENTUCKY STATE
smileypete.com

Who's Who for August 2022

Thoroughbred, a Lexington-based design, engineering, and construction firm, has announced the addition of Lexington architect Aaron Bivens, AIA, as a principal and the director of architecture. Lin Hillis, SPHR, has been named vice president of talent, inclusion and workforce culture at the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Danielle McPeak,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

KSP: How to report missing people following severe flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are working to help areas in Eastern Kentucky affected by extreme flooding. “Troopers continue to work to preserve life and conduct rescue missions, and they remain committed to assisting those in need,” officials said. If you need to report...
KENTUCKY STATE
smileypete.com

Several high-profile restaurant closings, openings highlight the summer season

This summer has been a rough one for some Lexington restaurants, as several — including an iconic drive-in — announced they were closing their doors. After some conflicting online back-and-forth between Parkette Drive-In’s management and property owners, multiple media outlets confirmed in late June that Parkette had served its last meals. The drive-in restaurant operated on New Circle Road for more than seven decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
Advocacy
Advocacy
Society
Society
Philanthropy
Philanthropy
Charities
Charities
WBKR

SEE INSIDE: Kentucky Airbnb Is an Elvis-Themed RV [PICS]

Elvis may have "left the building" in 1977, but he will never truly leave us, will he? Not as long as there are millions of Elvis fans on this planet, and that doesn't ever figure to change. AN ELVIS-THEMED AIRBNB. Elvis memorabilia still ranks very high among collectors--the same folks...
WINCHESTER, KY
middlesboronews.com

UK hospital earns state’s top ranking

The University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital at UK HealthCare earned the ranking of the No. 1 hospital in Kentucky and was recognized in by the 2022-23 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings from U.S. News & World Report, tied with St. Elizabeth Healthcare. This marks the seventh consecutive year UK HealthCare has received the Best Hospital ranking.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

13-year-old charged in connection with Lexington donut shop burglary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has charged someone in connection with the burglary of Frank’s Donuts. Police said around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call about a burglary at Frank’s, which is on East Third Street. Two people were shown on surveillance...
LEXINGTON, KY
thewhiskeywash.com

Buffalo Trace Distillery Announces New Dining, Tourism Destination

Buffalo Trace Distillery recently announced the coming of a new local tourism and dining destination at the distillery near downtown Frankfort, Kentucky. An existing building that currently operates as a gas station will be converted to support the new venue. The new destination is expected to open in 2023. Sara...
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington shooting leaves 1 dead after multiple shots fired

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of 34-year-old Kendall Berry. Berry was declared dead at 9:38 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center after he was shot Wednesday on Victoria Way. This death is officially being investigated as a...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County sends high-speed fiber broadband to 5,100 homes, businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Spotty areas of Madison County will soon be equipped with high-speed fiber internet. On Tuesday, Kinetic by Windstream announced it’s fully funding ultrahigh-speed internet to rural homes and businesses in Berea and surrounding parts of Madison County. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and...
MADISON COUNTY, KY

