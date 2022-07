Fans of Tom Holland and Charlie Cox will be delighted to learn that there’s still plenty in store for the two actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After confirming a brand new series for Cox’s Daredevil during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that both the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and Holland’s beloved Spider-Man will be joining the MCU’s upcoming “street-level” superheroes, hopefully for more to come. “We’ve got the street-level with the announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spidey going into the street-level heroes,” Feige told MTV’s Josh Horowitz.

