Royal palm trees become issue in Cape Coral

The developer building a townhome community in East Naples intends to restart the residential project, which has been stalled since the early stages of the pandemic. Onyx Townhome Villas masonry was completed for two of the eight two-story townhome buildings and the gated community’s clubhouse, but the majority of the 48-unit project has yet to be started on 8.7 acres on the corner of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Polly Avenue, about a half-mile north of Rattlesnake Hammock Road. The project stalled in 2020 when the developer was unable to travel here from South America because of travel restrictions during the pandemic, according to the owner’s representative, Claro Development Solutions, a Miami company that specializes in providing development services and construction management to owners and developers.

18 HOURS AGO