Brooke County, WV

Brooke County Ambulance Authority Board discusses EMS building

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Brooke County Ambulance Authority Board held their monthly meeting Tuesday.

This is a new board and today was their fourth meeting.

With the members being made up of community members and officials.

During the meeting they discussed recognizing an EMS worker for his work during a tough accident, the progress on the new Ambulance station among other items on the agenda!

President A.J. Thomas says they have many hopes for the new board.

“To provide oversight to the actual ambulance authority to make sure that we’re on track hopefully the board can also recognize other grant opportunities. They’ve been doing very good job of it on their own lately, but we want to make sure that we’re taking advantage of every opportunity that we have.”

A.J. Thomas – President

The next meeting is August 23rd at 1:30 PM and it is open to the public!

