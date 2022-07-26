Coroner identifies Galesburg shooting victim

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after they say a man stole scratch-off lottery tickets and cigarettes from a 7 Eleven. According to police, around 11:46 a.m. July 17, a man walked into the 7 Eleven at 2930 16th Street, Moline, after the store was closed, but the front door failed to lock. He waited at the counter for an employee but left when no one came to the front counter.

