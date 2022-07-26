Coroner identifies Galesburg shooting victim

Related
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest warrant issued in connection with Galesburg shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest warrant has been issued for Asheem Monte Afutu in connection with the deadly shooting of Gregory Tucker. Galesburg police responded to a call of shots fired at 1:32 a.m. Sunday, July 24, at the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Evidence indicated that a shooting had occured.
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Galesburg homicide
One dead after shooting in Galesburg
The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection with a shooting on July 24 that led to the death of a man. On July 24 at approximately 1:32 a.m., officers from the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, […]
Suspect arrested on grooming charges
A Kewanee man has been arrested on charges of grooming after a child enticement investigation. On July 22, the Kewanee Police Department Investigations Division concluded a child enticement investigation, leading to the arrest of Dalton A. Solomon, 22. Detectives learned that Solomon was using an Xbox account to communicate with a 14-year-old girl, a news […]
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested for shots fired in Bloomington Tuesday night
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old from Normal has been taken into custody after shots were fired in Bloomington Tuesday evening. Bloomington police reported to the 100 block of N. Williamsburg Drive at 6:52 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, a suspect was seen fleeing the scene.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police searching for lottery ticket thief
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after they say a man stole scratch-off lottery tickets and cigarettes from a 7 Eleven. According to police, around 11:46 a.m. July 17, a man walked into the 7 Eleven at 2930 16th Street, Moline, after the store was closed, but the front door failed to lock. He waited at the counter for an employee but left when no one came to the front counter.
Police say stop by corn, could save your life
ILLINOIS (WCIA)– It might be after the Fourth of July, but the corn is certainly higher than knee-high. Local law enforcement across central Illinois are cautioning drivers about the potential dangers of not stopping in rural areas, even if there is no stop sign. Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Vogelzang said, “You need to come […]
wcbu.org
Man killed in Fulton County officer-involved shooting identified
Illinois State Police have identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting near Table Grove as Jeremiah C. Jones, 38. Two Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jones, who was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery, on Monday evening. During an encounter just before 10 p.m., Jones reportedly...
ourquadcities.com
No one injured in East Moline house fire
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in East Moline on Thursday. It happened around Noon in the 200 block of North 20th Street. It was a small fire with a lot of smoke, but firefighters from several departments were able to put it out quickly. No one was injured.
1470 WMBD
Former City Council candidate not charged with Domestic Battery
PEORIA, Ill. – A former candidate for Peoria City Council has been cleared of charges accusing him of assaulting a woman. Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate prosecutors never formally filed charges against 24 year old Aaron Chess. Chess was arrested July seventh on a Domestic Battery charge, after...
ourquadcities.com
Two people hurt in Muscatine traffic accident
Two people were critically injured in a Thursday morning accident in Muscatine. On July 28 at approximately 8:46 a.m., there was a two-vehicle accident reported at the intersection of U.S. 61 and University Avenue. Members from the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded. It was determined that a northbound passenger...
tspr.org
Verbal altercation led to fatal stabbing on Macomb square
A fatal stabbing on Macomb’s downtown square started with a verbal altercation, according to Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones. Jones said a single weapon was used in the ensuing physical altercation, which happened outside in the 100 block of North Lafayette Street early Sunday morning. Brandon Whiteman, 21, is...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested for stolen handgun, outstanding warrant
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was arrested on multiple charges near Wayne and Adams Streets Tuesday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers identified and approached 19-year-old Tyrone K. Dillon for an outstanding warrant. After a brief foot pursuit, Dillon was apprehended without incident. Officers later...
wjbc.com
Normal teen facing weapon charges after Tuesday night shooting
BLOOMINGTON – A 17-year-old Normal man is facing felony charges after an alleged shooting Tuesday night. According to a news release, Bloomington police responded to the 100 block of N. Williamsburg Drive around 7:00 p.m. for shots fired call. Police say several witnesses observed someone running from the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Man identified in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting
TABLE GROVE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Coroner’s office has that Jeremiah Jones, 38, died in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting. Jones’ preliminary cause of death was ruled as multiple gun shots. According to an ISP press release Tuesday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office called ISP to...
Traffic collision on Highway 61 leaves 2 critically injured
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Thursday morning, July 28 collision on U.S. Highway 61 left two women injured, according to the Muscatine Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61 in Muscatine when a northbound car attempting to make a left turn on University Avenue struck a southbound pickup truck, according to a release from the department.
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police officers responded to a report of shots fired near Douglas and Evans Street late Sunday morning. There was physical evidence at the scene that a shooting had occurred. The circumstances behind the shooting are still pending investigation. At this time, there are no...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman arrested for local bank robbery
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 35-year-old April S. Mench of Bloomington has been taken into custody for a bank robbery on Monday. A bank near Eastland and Williamsburg Drives reported a robbery to the Bloomington Police Department. Police began to check surveillance records and were able to track Mench down at a local hotel, where she was apprehended.
1470 WMBD
ISP: Fulton County deputies shot, killed suspect
TABLE GROVE, Ill. – Fulton County Sheriffs Deputies are believed to have shot and killed a suspect Monday night, so now an Illinois State Police investigation has begun. State troopers say it happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near Table Grove. Deputies were looking for a man wanted on...
abc17news.com
Woman killed when plane crashes in Illinois pool is ID’d
CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when the Beechcraft A35 aircraft crashed less than a mile from the Centralia Municipal Airport. She was the plane’s only passenger. KTVI-TV reports the plane’s pilot, Peoria-area resident Glenn Rossi, was airlifted to a nearby hospital after firefighters and others freed him from the plane’s wreckage in the ruins of a backyard swimming pool. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
