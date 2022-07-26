Sullivan named to lead Northwest men’s soccer program

Related
The Hammer talks decision to return to Starkville
Mississippi State baseball got some big news today when veteran Luke Hancock announced his decision to return to Starkville for one final ride. Hancock went undrafted last week despite some projections that he may be a late round selection. After sorting through his options, Hancock has elected to play one final season for the Diamond Dawgs.
