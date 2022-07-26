Hillbilly Christmas in July raises tens of thousands for Shriners Hospital

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department is making some noise with it’s helicopters. But the community rarely complains about the sound. As a team of eight, which includes four pilots and four tactical flight officers, as well as two helicopters, the Air Support Unit’s job is not just about chasing bad guys. Officers said their main task is to keep the community safe.

