Hillbilly Christmas in July raises tens of thousands for Shriners Hospital

WKYT 27
Tickets on sale for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their dream home giveaway in Lexington. You have the chance to buy a ticket to win a brand new home in Lexington and help out a really great cause at the same time. The tickets are on sale now. They are $100 apiece.
foxlexington.com
Lexington women’s hospital granted $100K for labor and delivery equipment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington women’s hospital is set to get a valuable upgrade in its labor and delivery care department. The Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East received a $100,000 grant courtesy of WHAS Crusade for Children that will go toward new equipment benefitting newborns.
WKYT 27
New Frontier selling t-shirts, proceeds going to eastern Ky. flood relief
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - With so much devastation following flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, folks want to find a way to help people impacted. New Frontier Outfitters in Morehead is partnering with Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to raise money, and they just released a new t-shirt Thursday afternoon. The “Eastern...
WKYT 27
Lexington Restaurant Week in full swing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Restaurant Week is in full swing and WKYT is a proud sponsor. Thirty restaurants are featuring 3-4 course meals with prices ranging from $19-$39. Zim’s Cafe and Carson’s Food & Drink are two of the featured restaurants this week and WKYT made the trip to...
foxlexington.com
New mental health clinic opens in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – To serve the need for accessible mental health services in Richmond, Kentucky Counseling Center (KCC) has opened a mental health clinic on Gibson Bay Drive. In order to achieve a more salubrious sense of self, clients are welcome to visit the Richmond office for...
foxlexington.com
Clark County sees an increase in people needing help with recovery
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Recovery organizations in Clark County said they’ve seen an increase in the number of people battling addiction needing help. According to the organization Achieving Recovery Together or A.R.T., the number of drug-related fatalities in the county has decreased. But, in return, the number of overdoses has increased.
Garrard Co. animal shelter postpones euthanasia date, help still needed
Although the Garrard County Animal Shelter has postponed their euthanasia date, they sill need adoption help to stay ahead of the curve.
WKYT 27
Another LexArts Horse Mania horse vandalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone broke one of the LexArts Horse Mania statues. LexArts shared pictures of the vandalism. The horse, “Cosmic Colt,” was painted by students at Julius Marks Elementary. LexArts said two males were repeatedly kicking the statue around 2:45 a.m....
WTVQ
Neighbors in Oakwood community say large trees threaten quality of life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Glendola Lewis says fear looms over her house in the Oakwood community. Massive trees have proven they can cause destruction in her neighborhood at any moment, whether to a car or a home. When ABC 36 last spoke with Lewis and Leo Wilson they told...
Big Fish Story: Tony the legend
“Tony the Legend” shows off his catch on Herrington LakeSam Dick. Herrington Lake is more like a winding river than a lake. It’s 35 miles long, narrow, and very deep as it snakes through Mercer, Garrard, and Boyle Counties in Central Kentucky. In some places, the water is 250 feet deep.
wkyufm.org
Advisory group continuing to gauge public support in Kentucky for medical cannabis
An advisory group established by the Kentucky governor to gauge public interest in and support for medical marijuana is holding town halls throughout the state to gauge perception following an unsuccessful attempt at legalization in the most recent legislative session. The Medical Cannabis Advisory Team held its most recent town...
WKYT 27
Group appeals adjustment board decision on proposed Lexington soccer complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Controversy still lingers over the proposed plans for soccer fields, and ultimately a soccer stadium, to go up near Newtown Pike in Lexington. A month ago, the Urban County Board of Adjustments approved a conditional use to re-zone the area, which was designated an agricultural-rural zone.
WKYT 27
Man accused of killing Ky. woman in Florida
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKYT) - The remains of a Frankfort woman were found in Florida and a man is charged with her murder. According to the State Journal, Tara Deaton’s mother says she was killed in May in Walton County, Florida. She was living there for the last two years.
foxlexington.com
Lexington Police Department uses their ‘eyes in the sky’ to keep city safe
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department is making some noise with it’s helicopters. But the community rarely complains about the sound. As a team of eight, which includes four pilots and four tactical flight officers, as well as two helicopters, the Air Support Unit’s job is not just about chasing bad guys. Officers said their main task is to keep the community safe.
$10,000 reward for Clays Ferry Overlook vandalism arrest
RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — High above the Kentucky River along Interstate 75 sit the Clays Ferry Overlook. The historic wall is also the site of recent vandalism that’s frustrating property owner Jay Webb. “Saturday evening, I came by and out of the corner of my eye I...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating string of Chevy Chase area vandalism
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department said they are investigating several cases of vandalism in the Chevy Chase area. The department said they received several reports of businesses being vandalized on Monday. Police think the incidents happened between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Owners of Lexington’s...
WKYT 27
FCPS considering student meal price increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some students at Fayette County Public Schools will have to pay for meals again this year and the price may be going up. All students in the district ate for free the past two years because of the pandemic, but that’s changing in August. “We...
WTVQ
People in apartment displaced overnight after apartment fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire crews were out in downtown Lexington for several hours Monday night for a fire at an apartment building on West Second Street. According to the Lexington Fire Department, calls came in around 10:45 Monday night for reports of smoke coming from the attic of a three-story apartment building on the 400 block of West Second Sreet.
Retiring Boyle Co. teacher keeps 49 years' worth of photos, student notes
Chances are you can remember most of your teachers' names, but can you remember your kindergarten teacher?
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency due to eastern Kentucky flooding
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency and activated the Kentucky National Guard due to heavy flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
