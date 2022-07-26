MDX STRENGTHENS SAFETY SYSTEMWIDE

Related
thenextmiami.com
Miami Loop Study: Electric Vehicles Would Run In Tunnel Network Beneath The City
A network of tunnels underneath Miami could be for electric vehicles and generate high demand, a study by a city consultant showed. Global engineering firm WSP completed the $40,000 study for the city earlier this year. The study documents were recently released by the city. Up to six segments could...
Click10.com
Police pursuit ends near Dolphin Expressway on Le Jeune Road
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers surrounded a white Mercedes-Benz on Thursday causing temporary traffic delays on Le Jeune Road in Miami-Dade County. Two unmarked black pickup trucks and three unmarked sports utility vehicles blocked the Mercedes-Benz on the southbound lanes of Le Jeune Road — leaving only one lane open to traffic.
NBC Miami
Here are the Brightline Crossings with the Most Accidents in South Florida
South Florida’s Brightline rail line has been reported as one of the most dangerous in the country, striking cars and pedestrians dozens of times in recent years after they move on to railroad tracks, according to a federal database. The train runs on the track owned by the Florida...
Click10.com
‘It appears everyone is pleased’: Davie farm fight seems resolved
DAVIE, Fla. – After a group showed up to Wednesday’s Davie Town Council meeting to support a Davie farmer whose leased land is being bought by developers, it appears there has been a resolution in the fight to save her livelihood. A developer bought the land Barbara McKenzie,...
thenextmiami.com
800-Foot Towers At One Brickell Getting A Height Increase
Two 800-foot towers planned for Brickell are now planned to rise even taller than before, according to a new filing with the Federal Aviation Administration. The buildings are part of the three-tower One Brickell complex. Here is how tall they will now rise, according to a July 15 FAA filing:
Bicycle Crash At Fort Lauderdale Airport Causes Morning Traffic, Travel Issues
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Someone riding a bicycle near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport before dawn this morning was struck by a motorist. The crash closed an airport feeder road and created traffic issues throughout part of the morning. The Broward Sheriff’s...
islandernews.com
City of Miami passes resolution endorsing Plan Z, wants County to reopen the RFP “as it is presented”
Seven months after Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pulled the plug on the bidding for a “Plan Z” proposal to improve safety and enhance the usage of the Rickenbacker Causeway, it looks like it might be back. Miami’s City Commissioners on Thursday passed a resolution (RE 7-12042),...
Miami couple arrested after stealing hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel
A couple from Miami was arrested after they stole hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from a 7-eleven located on Tamiami Trail.
communitynewspapers.com
Florida City Gas reminds customers to stay safe this hurricane season
With storm season now in full swing, Florida City Gas (FCG) is urging its customers to start their storm plans and preparations now. While FCG’s facilities are underground and interruptions to natural gas service during a storm are unlikely, it’s important to know signs of a gas leak following a dangerous storm or hurricane. Additionally, knowing where natural gas pipes are located can prevent damage or gas leaks while clearing debris, like fallen trees, after a storm. Remember, it’s important to call 811 before digging to prevent injuries or service interruptions of utility services.
tamaractalk.com
Serial Car Thieves Cloned Electronic Keys to Steal 61 Vehicles
Daronn Grant, Ryan Hamitt, and Stokley Lawrence. {BSO}. Three serial car thieves, including one from Tamarac and another from Margate, face racketeering and grand theft charges for operating a major car theft ring based in Broward County, court records allege. Ryan Hamitt, 41, of 5654 Rock Island Rd. in Tamarac,...
WSVN-TV
Embattled Pompano Beach vice mayor seen on bodycam video arguing with BSO deputies
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced body-worn camera video captured a confrontation between Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, weeks after video of a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale went viral. 7News has learned that Perkins tried to get a BSO deputy reassigned...
Elite Daily
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
Click10.com
What Spirit-JetBlue merger could mean for flyers, South Florida
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – After a months-long bidding war, JetBlue Airways has agreed to buy South Florida-based Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion and create the nation’s fifth-largest airline if the deal can win approval from antitrust regulators. It comes one day after the airline officially broke off negotiations...
WSVN-TV
New warship docks in Fort Lauderdale to be commissioned USS Fort Lauderdale on Saturday
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large military ship has docked in South Florida. The massive vessel carries supplies such as vehicles, aircraft, combat gear and most importantly, servicemen. The ship will be officially commissioned on Saturday and will then be ready for any mission. “We have 684 feet of...
floridapolitics.com
Sophia Lacayo’s Miami-Dade Commission campaign is riddled with red flags
Questionable PPP loans, dealings with a Venezuelan bank, and more. The election for Miami-Dade County Commission is less than a month away, and the race for District 12, which includes the cities of Doral, Sweetwater and parts of Hialeah, is heating up. This is the first time in twenty years...
Book bag containing $500,000 of jewelry stolen in South Florida
South Florida police are searching for a suspect who stole a book bag containing more than $500,000 worth of jewelry.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade County Mayor announces updates to public safety leadership
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava recently announced updates to the public safety leadership overseeing the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR), Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (MDCR) and Medical Examiner. The leadership changes are as follows, effective Monday, July 11:. Alfredo Ramirez III, interim Chief Public Safety Officer,...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at strip mall in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Multiple fire rescue units responded to a commercial fire at a strip mall in Hialeah overnight. The fire was reported along 19th Avenue and 60th Street. Firefighters say the flames were spreading and possibly threatening neighboring businesses. There’s no word yet on the extent of the...
Stormy start to first day of lobster mini-season
MIAMI - Mother Nature did cooperate as the first day of Florida's lobster mini-season got underway. The two-day season kicked off Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. However, stormy weather kept many would-be "bug hunters" on shore. Some, however, did brave the rain and windy conditions. They said it wasn't easy. "It was really bad, boats crashing everywhere, people screaming, the wind was really bad, people going crazy, bad," said Danny Medina at Crandon Park Marina. "We caught our limit, we were in three boats with like twenty people, we caught like 200." As the rain moved out, the winds remained, making...
multihousingnews.com
Fort Lauderdale Project Secures $66M
The development is slated to wrap up in 2024. Forum Capital Advisors, an affiliate of Denver-based Forum Investment Group, has secured financing for a Class A, 252-unit project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The company partnered with Bank OZK for the construction financing, totaling approximately $66 million in senior and subordinated debt.
