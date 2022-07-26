House and Senate pass Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act, partly inspired by Yogurt Shop Murders

Lawmakers in Washington have passed a bill that was inspired by a Texas murder case from the 1990s.

The House and the Senate have both approved the "Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act" which is expected to be signed by the President.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the bill "establishes a procedure for families of murder victims and cases investigated at the federal level to continue to pursue justice for their murdered family members when the trail has gone cold."

They can ask investigators to review cold case homicides with new technology. The bill was inspired partly by the Yogurt Shop Murders in Austin where four teenage girls were killed in 1991 - a case that has not been solved.

