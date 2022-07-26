Southbound Causeway closed Photo credit DC

Southbound traffic on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway is backing up after an 18-wheeler and box truck collided.

The box truck reportedly is on its side across lanes, three miles from the South shore.

According to Carleton Dufrechou, it will at least an hour before any effort at getting the roadway cleared and reopened can commence.

Drivers looking to go from North to South are urged to use alternate routes like I-55 from I-12 to I-10 in LaPlace or I-12 to I-10 in Slidell.