EAA AirVenture brings extra planes to skies across Wisconsin, including Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The annual EAA AirVenture aviation event in Oshkosh is now underway, and that means more planes are in the skies — and visiting airports — across Wisconsin.

With the extra plane traffic, it’s an “all on alert” situation for Wisconsin Aviation, said Rick Petroff, the group’s fixed base operator manager in Madison.

This year, 58 single-engine piston airplanes that formed the Mooney Caravan departed the Madison airport in sync on their way to Oshkosh.

“What we get a lot of is we’ll get groups that kind of set up here like the Mooney Caravan, and they all get together from all over the U.S., Canada, we even had aircraft from Mexico join the Mooney Caravan and get together here so that they can all go into Oshkosh together,” Petroff said.

Other pilots are flying into smaller airports like those in Juneau and Watertown, he added.

EAA AirVenture kicked off Monday and runs through Sunday. For more information, click here.

