ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

EAA AirVenture brings extra planes to skies across Wisconsin, including Madison

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUMEp_0gtnqPWi00

MADISON, Wis. — The annual EAA AirVenture aviation event in Oshkosh is now underway, and that means more planes are in the skies — and visiting airports — across Wisconsin.

With the extra plane traffic, it’s an “all on alert” situation for Wisconsin Aviation, said Rick Petroff, the group’s fixed base operator manager in Madison.

This year, 58 single-engine piston airplanes that formed the Mooney Caravan departed the Madison airport in sync on their way to Oshkosh.

“What we get a lot of is we’ll get groups that kind of set up here like the Mooney Caravan, and they all get together from all over the U.S., Canada, we even had aircraft from Mexico join the Mooney Caravan and get together here so that they can all go into Oshkosh together,” Petroff said.

Other pilots are flying into smaller airports like those in Juneau and Watertown, he added.

EAA AirVenture kicked off Monday and runs through Sunday. For more information, click here.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Supporters for embattled Line 5 gather in Mosinee

A group of local citizens, elected officials, labor leaders and tribal members gathered at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 434, a United Association Local union, office in Mosinee on Wednesday to show their support for the $450 million proposed Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron Counties. The...
MOSINEE, WI
wortfm.org

Adam Fischer on Running for Wisconsin Governor

The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Adam Fischer, a Republican candidate for Governor about law enforcement, the 2020 presidential election, and why he is running for Governor. Adam Fischer is a former police officer here in Wisconsin, and currently lives...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Juneau, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
City
Watertown, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Madison, WI
Industry
Oshkosh, WI
Business
City
Madison, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Industry
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Wisconsin State Fair 2022 Preview

MADISON, Wis. – Next week, the Wisconsin State Fair will celebrate 171 years of tradition. They hope to once again welcome over one million fairgoers over the course of its 11-day run. The Wisconsin State Fair is back at State Fair Park in West Allis, running from Thursday, August 4th through the 14th. It is the mission of the annual...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Janesville farm hosts fifth annual sunflower field experience

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Skelly’s Farm Market sunflower fields are in full bloom for the fifth summer in a row and visitors from near and far are encouraged to join the celebration. The fields, more than seven-acres wide, will be full of sunflowers to enjoy. The farm also includes...
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eaa#Mexico#Aircraft#Eaa Airventure#Wisconsin Aviation#The Mooney Caravan#Rewritten
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Cities Top the List of Best Places to Live

New national rankings prove something that Wisconsinites already know: Wisconsin is a great place to live and work. Six Wisconsin cities made Livability.com’s 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list with Madison securing the top spot for the second year in a row. “From our natural resources to our thriving culture of innovation and entrepreneurship to the people who call our state home, Wisconsin is being recognized as a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Tony Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
vinepair.com

After 16 Years, Wisconsin’s Ale Asylum Brewery Closes Its Doors

Wisconsin beer fans said farewell to a Madison mainstay last week. Craft brewer Ale Asylum closed its doors on Friday, July 22. In an announcement on its Facebook page and website, owners of the brewery said it closed due to recent hardship. “We began with a dream and a bag...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former News 3 Now sports director shares heart attack experience in hope of helping others

MADISON, Wis. — In a career that spanned nearly 40 years, former News 3 Now Sports Director Jay Wilson had a front-row seat to some of Wisconsin’s biggest sports stories. He became known as the “Dean of Madison sports,” covering local high school sports and the Badger football team’s rise in prominence that led to the 1994 Rose Bowl.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin trooper injured after semi hits cruiser

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser is totaled after being hit by a semi during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. According to a post on the WI State Patrol’s Facebook, the cruiser was hit around midnight along I-94 near Black River Falls in Jackson County.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash

MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
WMIL FM106.1

These Are Wisconsin's Best 'Unknown' Places To Visit

There is something truly special about traveling to a new place and getting to know the location through a local perspective. Rather than hitting the usual tourist spots, it can be refreshing to dive into the culture of a region by immersing yourself in places that are less traveled. Some of the most beautiful places in the country have yet to be named as attractions. These well kept native secrets might be a long drive or a flight away, but that does not mean that they are out of reach.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Monarchs are in big trouble’: Butterflies being listed endangered internationally a call to action for local conservation, expert says

MADISON, Wis. — The International Union for Conservation of Nature listed the iconic monarch butterfly as an endangered species this month. With Wisconsin being so important to the monarch’s lifecycle, experts said it’s even more important we do our part to keep them alive.  While the IUCN’s label doesn’t mean monarchs are endangered in the U.S. yet, “Monarchs are in...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy