As everyone should know by now, Ford’s BlueOval City is coming to Haywood County and will be located just 14 miles away from Covington. Needless to stay, the $5.6 billion facility that will manufacture all-electric trucks and batteries is going to have a huge impact on Tipton County. Ford executives say once it’s complete in three years about 27,000 jobs will be created with a payroll of $1.8 billion. How are we getting our students ready to take advantage of that? Marcus Heaston, the workforce development coordinator and BlueOval City Liason for Tipton County Schools, seemed the like the perfect person to answer that question. We recently had a talk with him and he explained the plan in great detail.

TIPTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO