PADUCAH — Police are searching for two women in Paducah after investigators say they were involved in a robbery at a store near Kentucky Oaks Mall. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the business around 4:30 p.m. on July 22 after a woman gave a cashier a note demanding money. The note said a man was holding the woman hostage, and the cashier needed to give her cash, or else the man would shoot someone.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO