Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Rep. says no to gay marriage, attends son's same-sex wedding

FOX 43
FOX 43
 2 days ago

Francis kelley
1d ago

so,it's his son's wedding, doesn't mean his constituents he represents is questioning his vote,nobody cares if you're gay,just don't try do change others moral rules

Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
The Independent

Voices: Two unexpected Senators have become the most useful people in Congress due to a new vote on same-sex marriage

Rob Portman of Ohio and Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin could not be more different Senators.Rob Portman is a mild-mannered pro-business Cincinnati Republican who served as director of the Office of Management and Budget in George W Bush’s administration. His 2016 re-election campaign saw him outperform Donald Trump by 7.7 points, and when he spoke at the White House last year during the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, he also credited Trump along with President Joe Biden.Tammy Baldwin, by contrast, is a pro-labor progressive Democrat in the tradition of Bob LaFollette and Gaylord Nelson. While serving as a Congresswoman,...
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Washington Examiner

How Democrats voted to legalize polygamy

The Democratic Party is so freaked out over the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade that it accidentally voted to legalize polygamy. To review, the Dobbs majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, makes it very clear that the court’s holding does not touch...
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
