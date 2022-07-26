Pennsylvania Rep. says no to gay marriage, attends son's same-sex wedding

Francis kelley
1d ago
so,it's his son's wedding, doesn't mean his constituents he represents is questioning his vote,nobody cares if you're gay,just don't try do change others moral rules
Reply(1)
2
Related
CNBC
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Saturday that the Supreme Court was "clearly wrong" and "overreaching" when it legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges 2015 ruling. The remarks from Cruz, who has been open about his interest in another presidential run, came just weeks after the Supreme...
Republicans Say They're Not Coming For Gay Marriage. They Said That About Roe, Too.
“I don’t think it’s a real issue. I just think the Democrats are ginning this up," Sen. John Thune, a member of GOP leadership, said Tuesday.
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
Marco Rubio Says He Won't Vote To Eliminate the Defense of Marriage Act, But His Explanation Makes No Sense
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is saying he won't vote for a new bill that would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), the 1996 law that banned federal recognition of gay marriage. But his explanation suggests Rubio doesn't truly understand either DOMA or the new bill. The Respect for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Am I, a child, supposed to carry and birth another child?': 12-year-old pleads with lawmakers on abortion
Members of the public spoke as West Virginia lawmakers debated the state’s abortion ban. Several shared stories of abuse and begged officials to reconsider.
What states would ban same-sex marriage if the Supreme Court overturned Obergefell?
Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending abortion policy back to the states, could the court do the same thing with same-sex marriage by overturning the 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges?. One justice in the majority that overturned Roe, Clarence Thomas, wrote in a concurring...
Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against human trafficking bill after accusing Democrats of doing nothing to protect victims
Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was among 20 Republicans in the US House of Representatives to vote against a bill that reauthorises federal programmes to combat human trafficking. The Georgia congresswoman cast her vote on 26 July hours after accusing Democratic lawmakers of failing to combat trafficking and the...
Voices: Two unexpected Senators have become the most useful people in Congress due to a new vote on same-sex marriage
Rob Portman of Ohio and Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin could not be more different Senators.Rob Portman is a mild-mannered pro-business Cincinnati Republican who served as director of the Office of Management and Budget in George W Bush’s administration. His 2016 re-election campaign saw him outperform Donald Trump by 7.7 points, and when he spoke at the White House last year during the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, he also credited Trump along with President Joe Biden.Tammy Baldwin, by contrast, is a pro-labor progressive Democrat in the tradition of Bob LaFollette and Gaylord Nelson. While serving as a Congresswoman,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
US News and World Report
Biden Signs Executive Order on Abortion, Declares Supreme Court 'Out of Control'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in "raw political power" and signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party...
House passes same-sex marriage bill, with 47 Republicans and every Democrat voting in favor
Washington — The House on Tuesday passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect marriage equality by repealing the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and providing federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples. The bill passed 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining every Democrat voting in favor of the...
Schumer says he wants to bring same-sex marriage bill up for Senate vote
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., signaled Wednesday that he wants to bring a bill protecting same-sex marriage to the Senate floor after it passed the House this week — but first he needs to ensure it can get enough Republican support to pass. Schumer said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The House will vote on legislation protecting marriage equality after Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should 'reconsider' gay marriage decision
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion has prompted Congress to act to protect marriage equality.
Glenn Thompson Sparks Fury Over Gay Son's Wedding Days After Marriage Vote
Thompson, a Republican from Pennsylvania, joined the majority of House Republicans in voting against enshrining marriage equality in federal law.
Mastriano Checks In, Clarifies Stance on Abortion, Krasner
Senator Doug Mastriano, Republican candidate for Governor in Pennsylvania, rejoins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss his campaign and push to become Governor.
Republican Congressman Attends Gay Son’s Wedding Three Days After Voting Against Same-Sex Marriage
Try to read this sentence without losing your marbles: a Republican congressman voted against same-sex marriage rights — and then attended his gay son's wedding just three days later. "Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this...
GOP senator on same-sex marriage bill: Confused why government sanctioning religious sacrament
Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young tells CNN’s Jake Tapper he will be discussing the bill aiming to codify same-sex marriage with his constituents, but is confused as to why the government is involved in sanctioning religious sacrament.
GOP support for same-sex marriage protections builds in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate appears on track to send President Joe Biden a bill in the coming weeks that would guarantee same-sex and interracial couples can marry, even if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark cases that enshrined those rights. “I think we’re very close,” Maine Republican Sen....
Washington Examiner
How Democrats voted to legalize polygamy
The Democratic Party is so freaked out over the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade that it accidentally voted to legalize polygamy. To review, the Dobbs majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, makes it very clear that the court’s holding does not touch...
Doug Mastriano's plan to allow armed teachers and staff in schools brings strong reaction from Josh Shapiro
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, has a bill to allow school employees to carry guns on school property. As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, the proposal has brought a sharp rebuttal from his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Schools in...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 2