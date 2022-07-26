ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT wants your opinion on I-10

By Abigail Jones
TEXAS (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting a study on the corridor of Interstate 10 that spans across Texas, and they want to hear from Texans.

The study started in Fall 2021 and will conclude in Summer 2023. Throughout this period, TxDOT will conduct technical analyses and engage local elected officials, regional organizations, industry and business representatives, members of the public, and other stakeholders throughout the study process.

The study will be conducted in five phases with three rounds of stakeholder engagement meetings. The phases will review existing conditions, assess needs, identify projects, prioritize projects, and develop an implementation plan as shown in the diagram.

The study will consider the following key elements to identify and prioritize proposed projects along the corridor:

  • Mobility and Congestion
  • Costs and Funding
  • Truck Parking
  • Multimodal Passenger and Freight
  • Alternative Routes and Resiliency
  • Connectivity
  • Safety
  • Operations and Maintenance
  • Asset Preservation

The survey can be accessed in English and Spanish .

