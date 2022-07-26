ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Be part of our democracy’: Madison mayor encourages in-person absentee voting

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — In-person absentee voting began Tuesday in Madison, and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is encouraging local voters to make their voices heard.

“I really encourage people to read up on the election, to go out…and be part of our democracy,” Rhodes-Conway said.

This round of voting is for the August 9 partisan primary, which will help set the ballot for the November general election. Madison voters have 32 sites to choose from, though the hours of operation vary by location. A full list can be found on the Madison Clerk’s Office website.

“It’s in most of the libraries, but also in pop-up sites around the community so we can really make it easy and convenient for people to cast their ballot in this primary” Rhodes-Conway said.

Not only does the primary set the ballot for the general election, but it also gives the city a chance to brush up on equipment and procedures for November.

“We certainly do try out all of our sites,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We’ll have the same sites in November that we have now so people can get familiar with them.”

In-person absentee voters must have an acceptable photo ID for voting in Wisconsin. Those registering for the first time or updating their registration will also need to bring proof of residence. Voting registration is available at each polling location, except on August 6 and 7 due to state law.

