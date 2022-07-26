Westchester-Putnam Officials Demand Guidance On New Gun Permit Laws, Warn Implementation Could Pose Problems for Law Abiding Citizens

Related
WNYT
Law enforcement raises concerns about new NY gun laws
Several sheriffs across New York are raising questions about new gun laws set to go into effect in just over a month, on September 1. The laws limit the carrying of concealed weapons, and change safe storage and body armor laws after the Supreme Court overturned a decades-old law. After...
FOXBusiness
NY governor has the ‘authority’ and ‘obligation’ to remove Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg: Zeldin
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, New York gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin previews the action program he intends to implement the "first day" he potentially takes office as the governor of New York. REP. LEE ZELDIN: The first thing my first day that I'm in office,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County Bridge Authority disbands Citizens’ Committee
In 2019, the 1,173-foot-long, six-lane bridge, which has a 68-foot-wide roadway and a 6-foot-wide walkway for pedestrians and cyclists, had an average daily vehicle count of 17,717, according to the Nassau County Bridge Authority. It is the only drawbridge on Long Island to handle commercial vehicles and Atlantic Ocean shipping...
13 WHAM
Governor Hochul signs legislation to support people with disabilities
NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — On the Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Governor Hochul signs legislation to support people with disabilities. The bills signed include supported decision making for those with disability who reach adulthood shifting the support from guardianship to supported decision making. "The Americans With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Bath Police Department said they won't enforce new NY concealed carry law
Bath, N.Y. (WHEC) — In a Facebook post on Friday, the Bath Police Department announced it will not enforce New York's new concealed carry laws in some public places in the village. The post states officers will not arrest people who have a concealed carry pistol permit and a...
Local, state leaders raise concerns with new conceal carry permit law taking effect in September
A contingent of Republican state and a local leaders are sounding the alarm on newly passed gun laws set to take effect in just over a month.
A call to repeal bail reform laws in New York State
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A recent attack on the Governor's opponent has put a new focus on whether changes to New York's bail system are needed. Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for Governor, was grabbed while making a speech last week. The suspect, David Jakubonis was released the next day.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul approves bills to aid New Yorkers with disabilities
A package of new laws approved Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul are meant to improve access to services for people with disabilities in New York. The measures were signed into law by Hochul at a cerermony in New York City on the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the federal Amercians with Disabilities Act. Hochul said New York is working to further bolster provisions included in the landmark law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayor Adams announces crackdown on unlicensed NYC waste haulers with mob ties
Mayor Adams and other local officials announced a takedown of three illegal garbage hauling companies in the city Wednesday — and one of the seedy firms has documented mob ties. The companies, LMC Trucking Corp., Ferreira Construction Co. and Bond Civil & Utility Construction Inc., have been hauling trash as part of a construction project at John F. Kennedy Airport without required licenses ...
fox5ny.com
Mayor Eric Adams calls New York a laughingstock over bail laws
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls New York the laughingstock of the rest of the country due to the state's so-called bail reform laws. He made the statement after a video of a teen attacking and choking an NYPD officer in a Manhattan subway station. The teen had recently been arrested and released without bail.
westmilfordmessenger.com
Town writes rules for emergency generators
The Township of West Milford Council recently introduced an ordinance for the purpose of establishing guidelines for siting permanent emergency standby generators, after Mayor Michele Dale and the council determined setback requirements for the siting of these generators is presently unclear in the existing township code. There will be a...
yonkerstimes.com
Law Enforcement Cracks Down on “Men of Business” Gang
In 2021, the New York State Police, the Hudson Police Department and the Columbia County District Attorney’s office launched joint operation named “Men Outta Business,” which attempted to arrest and stop a drug operation in Columbia County and the City of Hudson by a number of men who called themselves “Men in Business” gang.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theexaminernews.com
Ex-Town Foreman, Business Owner Indicted in Illegal Dumping Scheme
A former longtime Town of Cortlandt employee and owner of a prominent Peekskill-based landscaping company were indicted last week in federal court for an alleged illegal dumping and bribery scheme at a town facility on Arlo Lane. The seven-count indictment against Robert Dyckman, 51, former Assistant General Foreman in Cortlandt’s...
WRGB
NY business owners "shocked" slapped with surcharge to help state pay back federal loans
New York State (WRGB) — CBS 6 Investigates is hearing from business owners who just learned they're being slapped with a surcharge by New York State. Some business owners tell CBS 6 they just received a notice informing them they're being charged an annual fee to help the state pay back a federal loan it took out to help pay out unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
New York City holds 'Day of Awareness' before speed cameras start operating 24/7
Street teams were out canvassing busy locations across the city Wednesday to notify drivers of the extended hours.
Spring Valley couple assessed $1.14M in E-Rate school subsidy scheme
A Rockland couple that used a web of shell companies to steal money from a federal school subsidy program have been ordered to forfeit $1.14 million in ill-gotten gains. Peretz and Susan Klein, of Spring Valley, had pleaded guilty to defrauding the Federal Communications Commission E-Rate program that underwrites telecommunications services and equipment for schools that serve students of poor families.
Driving High in New York? Here’s What the Law Says
With New York State's 2021 passage of a bill legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older, there is a concern of more impaired drivers behind the wheel on the state's roadways. If you're an experienced cannabis user and think you've become immune to many of the effects of marijuana,...
13 Things About New York’s Legalized Marijuana Law You Should Know
Here are 13 things you should know about the marijuana legalization bill passed by New York State, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act:. Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law. On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a...
N.Y. officials issue warning about fake bank fraud alerts
NEW YORK -- The New York state Division of Consumer Protection is warning people about fake bank fraud alerts.It involves a text phishing scheme.Fraudsters are impersonating financial institutions, claiming a customer's account is compromised due to unusual activity.Authorities say the message is an attempt to deceive the recipient into sharing personal information.If you receive such a text message, delete it right away.
Comments / 3