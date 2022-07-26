ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Westchester-Putnam Officials Demand Guidance On New Gun Permit Laws, Warn Implementation Could Pose Problems for Law Abiding Citizens

yonkerstimes.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 3

Related
WNYT

Law enforcement raises concerns about new NY gun laws

Several sheriffs across New York are raising questions about new gun laws set to go into effect in just over a month, on September 1. The laws limit the carrying of concealed weapons, and change safe storage and body armor laws after the Supreme Court overturned a decades-old law. After...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County Bridge Authority disbands Citizens’ Committee

In 2019, the 1,173-foot-long, six-lane bridge, which has a 68-foot-wide roadway and a 6-foot-wide walkway for pedestrians and cyclists, had an average daily vehicle count of 17,717, according to the Nassau County Bridge Authority. It is the only drawbridge on Long Island to handle commercial vehicles and Atlantic Ocean shipping...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Governor Hochul signs legislation to support people with disabilities

NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — On the Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Governor Hochul signs legislation to support people with disabilities. The bills signed include supported decision making for those with disability who reach adulthood shifting the support from guardianship to supported decision making. "The Americans With...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Putnam County, NY
Government
County
Putnam County, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

A call to repeal bail reform laws in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A recent attack on the Governor's opponent has put a new focus on whether changes to New York's bail system are needed. Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for Governor, was grabbed while making a speech last week. The suspect, David Jakubonis was released the next day.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul approves bills to aid New Yorkers with disabilities

A package of new laws approved Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul are meant to improve access to services for people with disabilities in New York. The measures were signed into law by Hochul at a cerermony in New York City on the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the federal Amercians with Disabilities Act. Hochul said New York is working to further bolster provisions included in the landmark law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#New Laws#Common Sense#Politics State#Politics Legislative
Daily News

Mayor Adams announces crackdown on unlicensed NYC waste haulers with mob ties

Mayor Adams and other local officials announced a takedown of three illegal garbage hauling companies in the city Wednesday — and one of the seedy firms has documented mob ties. The companies, LMC Trucking Corp., Ferreira Construction Co. and Bond Civil & Utility Construction Inc., have been hauling trash as part of a construction project at John F. Kennedy Airport without required licenses ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mayor Eric Adams calls New York a laughingstock over bail laws

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls New York the laughingstock of the rest of the country due to the state's so-called bail reform laws. He made the statement after a video of a teen attacking and choking an NYPD officer in a Manhattan subway station. The teen had recently been arrested and released without bail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westmilfordmessenger.com

Town writes rules for emergency generators

The Township of West Milford Council recently introduced an ordinance for the purpose of establishing guidelines for siting permanent emergency standby generators, after Mayor Michele Dale and the council determined setback requirements for the siting of these generators is presently unclear in the existing township code. There will be a...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Law Enforcement Cracks Down on “Men of Business” Gang

In 2021, the New York State Police, the Hudson Police Department and the Columbia County District Attorney’s office launched joint operation named “Men Outta Business,” which attempted to arrest and stop a drug operation in Columbia County and the City of Hudson by a number of men who called themselves “Men in Business” gang.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theexaminernews.com

Ex-Town Foreman, Business Owner Indicted in Illegal Dumping Scheme

A former longtime Town of Cortlandt employee and owner of a prominent Peekskill-based landscaping company were indicted last week in federal court for an alleged illegal dumping and bribery scheme at a town facility on Arlo Lane. The seven-count indictment against Robert Dyckman, 51, former Assistant General Foreman in Cortlandt’s...
CORTLANDT, NY
WestfairOnline

Spring Valley couple assessed $1.14M in E-Rate school subsidy scheme

A Rockland couple that used a web of shell companies to steal money from a federal school subsidy program have been ordered to forfeit $1.14 million in ill-gotten gains. Peretz and Susan Klein, of Spring Valley, had pleaded guilty to defrauding the Federal Communications Commission E-Rate program that underwrites telecommunications services and equipment for schools that serve students of poor families.
Lite 98.7

Driving High in New York? Here’s What the Law Says

With New York State's 2021 passage of a bill legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older, there is a concern of more impaired drivers behind the wheel on the state's roadways. If you're an experienced cannabis user and think you've become immune to many of the effects of marijuana,...
POLITICS
CBS New York

N.Y. officials issue warning about fake bank fraud alerts

NEW YORK -- The New York state Division of Consumer Protection is warning people about fake bank fraud alerts.It involves a text phishing scheme.Fraudsters are impersonating financial institutions, claiming a customer's account is compromised due to unusual activity.Authorities say the message is an attempt to deceive the recipient into sharing personal information.If you receive such a text message, delete it right away.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy