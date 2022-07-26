Westchester-Putnam Officials Demand Guidance On New Gun Permit Laws, Warn Implementation Could Pose Problems for Law Abiding Citizens

A package of new laws approved Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul are meant to improve access to services for people with disabilities in New York. The measures were signed into law by Hochul at a cerermony in New York City on the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the federal Amercians with Disabilities Act. Hochul said New York is working to further bolster provisions included in the landmark law.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO