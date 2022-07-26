ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Jaylen Brown Does Not Want To Be Traded

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSinC_0gtno3wH00

Amidst all of the trade rumors involving the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and a potential Kevin Durant trade, All-Star wing Jaylen Brown has made his intentions to remain in Boston clear.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NBA offseason is a crazy time and when a player like Kevin Durant requests a trade, it becomes even crazier.

Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the start of NBA free agency and while virtually every team in the league has checked in with Brooklyn about a potential trade, no advancements have been made and no deal with any team appears to be imminent.

While it is likely that this situation will get dragged into training camp near the end of September and possibly into the start of the 2022-23 season, the Boston Celtics have been named a possible suitor for Durant recently because of the assets that they have to barter with.

Not only could Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and big man Robert Williams III be viewed as high-level assets by the Brooklyn Nets if offered up in a potential Kevin Durant trade, but All-Star wing Jaylen Brown could be the kind of player that can get this deal done as soon as possible.

Brown is now through six seasons in the NBA and is starting to emerge as one of the better two-way talents out on the wing. After averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game and shooting a career-high 48.4% from the floor during the 2020-21 season, Jaylen Brown averaged 23.6 points per game and shot 47.3% from the floor during the 2021-22 season, helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals.

Being included in recent trade rumors for Kevin Durant obviously frustrates Jaylen Brown and it appears that he has no intentions of leaving the Boston Celtics anytime soon.

Recently, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss , who covers the team, wrote that sources familiar with Brown’s thinking have stated that the Celtics’ All-Star wants to be in Boston and has no interest in being involved in these recent trade rumors. Weiss also stated that many tend to believe that the Nets are “looking to drive the market” in regards to Durant trades by pushing the Boston Celtics into the conversation.

Making it to the NBA Finals is no small feat and being where they were midseason, nobody thought that Boston actually had a chance to make The Finals, yet alone the playoffs at the rate they were going!

Jayson Tatum is only 24-years-old, Jaylen Brown is only 25-years-old and the Celtics have turned themselves into one of the best defensive teams in the league not only with these two young stars, but with key talents like Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, Derrick White and others.

Now adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari in the offseason, the Celtics have set themselves up for even more success given that they now have the depth that they were missing the last few seasons.

The Celtics were two wins away from claiming their 18th championship in team history. Maybe having Kevin Durant instead of Jaylen Brown in this series against the Golden State Warriors would have been enough to get Boston over the hump and at least force a decisive Game 7, but the thing here with trading for Durant from the Celtics’ perspective is the other assets they would have to give up.

Marcus Smart, multiple first-round picks and possibly another talent like Grant Williams along with Jaylen Brown would have to go to Brooklyn and at that point, is the trade really worth it?

Kevin Durant is a sensational talent, but Boston has a good thing going for themselves right now and after all, they did just sweep Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs this past season.

Jaylen Brown is happy where he is in Boston right now and the last thing the Celtics need to do is begin to ruin this relationship, especially with Brown approaching a possible contract extension heading into the 2022-23 season.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kenny Smith Says If He Was The Brooklyn Nets, He Would Make Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Stay: "I’m Bringing Roses, Flowers, Chocolates, And We’re Gonna Stay."

When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving formed a duo with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019, most expected them to bring at least a couple of championships for the franchise. But in the three years that the two players have been part of the team, they have created more issues for the team rather than solved them.
NBA
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson is reportedly dating former Laker player's girlfriend

After winning the 2022 NBA championship, Klay Thompson is ready to keep collecting victories, and it seems like things have started very strongly. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard was ready to hit the gym two days even before the NBA Finals started, as he continues to get better. Moreover,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Heat star Jimmy Butler’s new hair sparks hilarious reactions from NBA twitter

Miami Heat fans might have to take a second look if they encounter Jimmy Butler these days. After all, the star forward looks unrecognizable with his new hairdo. On Wednesday, photos and videos of Butler’s new hair went viral online, and for good reason. Not only is the Heat forward sporting longer hair, but it’s […] The post Heat star Jimmy Butler’s new hair sparks hilarious reactions from NBA twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's New Hairdo Is Going Viral

Basketball trainer Chris Brickley posted photos with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics. Butler has played for the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to the Heat.
NBA
CBS Sports

Draymond Green wants four-year max extension, willing to explore other teams if Warriors won't pay, per report

The Golden State Warriors just won a championship with the highest payroll in NBA history, and things are only going to get pricier from here. While their entire core is locked in for next season, four of the five best players are eligible for extensions this offseason that could launch the Warriors even further into uncharted luxury-tax territory for the next few years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ stance on Draymond Green contract extension carries Stephen Curry concerns

As the Golden State Warriors look to remain a title contender, they will soon have to sign Draymond Green to a new contract. That will be a complicated deal to negotiate given his age and abilities which could soon decline. Green’s new deal (or lack thereof) impacts multiple people within the franchise, including Stephen Curry. […] The post Warriors’ stance on Draymond Green contract extension carries Stephen Curry concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 teams that must still sign Isaiah Thomas in 2022 NBA free agency

It was not long ago that Isaiah Thomas was scoring 53 points in a playoff game for the Boston Celtics. From the 2017 postseason to the 2022 offseason, his journey has been very different from what most thought about. Thomas was set for a contract extension the very same summer he got traded, and since […] The post 3 teams that must still sign Isaiah Thomas in 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy