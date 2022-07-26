Sharp Remains At Large After Pursuit, Vehicle Theft

Related
KFVS12
2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women are wanted in connection with an incident at the Kentucky Oaks Mall. Latasha Jean Taylor, 38, of Clarksville, Tenn., was charged in a warrant with second-degree robbery, felony receiving stolen property and second-degree disorderly conduct. Marissa L. Hicks, 25, of Hopkinsville, Ky., was charged...
radionwtn.com
Fugitive Ronnie Sharp In Custody
Murray, Ky.–Fugitive Ronnie Sharp has been arrested by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office after several days of being on the run from law enforcement in Henry County, Tenn., Calloway and Marshall Counties in Kentucky. As we reported earlier, Sharp has been on the run, involved in several pursuits...
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Deputies Seek Subject Wanted On Murder Charge
Obion County, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject who has failed to appear on a charge of Second Degree Murder. Jeffery Brent Davis, age 42, of Kenton, is currently wanted for Failure to Appear out of Obion County Circuit Court following his release orders.
westkentuckystar.com
Marion man hospitalized after Caldwell crash
A crash in Caldwell County sent a Marion man to the hospital on Thursday. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies were called to KY 91 between Princeton and Fredonia where a vehicle, driven by 67-year-old Richard Nelson of Marion had struck a culvert and overturned. Nelson was taken to Caldwell County Hospital...
radionwtn.com
Stewart County Deputies Conduct School Training
Dover, Tenn.–Stewart County deputies and supervisors continue to train at the local schools in preparation for the new school year. This past week the Special Response Team (SRT), Deputies and School Resource Officers (SRO) all participated in training they hope they never have to use, according to Sheriff Frankie Gray.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Deputies, Paris Officers Getting Ready For New School Year
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff’s deputies and Paris Police officers have spent this week familiarizing themselves with the schools in Henry County. Officers have conducted walk-throughs at the schools along with discussion on how law enforcement would handle an active shooter in the schools. Sheriff Josh Frey and Paris...
whopam.com
Burglary investigated on Poplar St.
Hopkinsville police are investigating a break-in on Poplar Street from Tuesday afternoon. Force was used to get inside the home in the 2000 block of Poplar between 1 and 2 p.m. Tuesday and the unknown suspect took two televisions with a combined value of about $400.
radionwtn.com
Tractor-Trailer Overturns On Clifty Road
Paris, Tenn.–A tractor-trailer overturned on Clifty Road at 6:40 a.m. this morning trying to negotiate a turn. The Henry County Sheriff’s office shut down traffic on Clifty Road for a time until the scene could be cleared. There were no injuries reported. (David Jackson photo).
westkentuckystar.com
Crash lands Paducah man behind bars on DUI charge
A crash in Graves County early Thursday morning led to a DUI charge for a Paducah man. Graves County deputies responded to the accident on KY 348 just before 2 a.m., where they learned 35-year-old Cody Wiggins had left the road, traveled down an embankment, and partially up a tree.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County man arrested for drugs, stolen vehicle
A McCracken County man was arrested for drugs while allegedly driving a stolen truck. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped a pickup early Wednesday for running a stop sign and driving carelessly along Brown Street. The deputy checked the truck's registration and found that the truck had...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 11 am a box truck was westbound at the 76 mile marker when he lost control and ran off the road hitting the cable barriers. The...
whopam.com
Woman killed in Clarksville accident identified
Clarksville police have identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Whitfield Road. It happened about 2:30 p.m. near Old Trenton Road and the victim was 51-year old Dana Rea Jago. No other details on the accident have been released.
WBBJ
Humboldt Police: 1 killed, another injured earlier this week
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police have confirmed that one man was killed and another injured earlier this week. The Humboldt Police Department says its officers were sent to 4700 Main Street a little past 1:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25 due to a call about a vehicle being shot at and in a ditch.
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Pilot Rock Road Crash
A wreck on Pilot Rock Road at Shaw-Ovil Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was turning onto Pilot Rock Road from Shaw-Ovil Road and collided with a southbound SUV. The crash sent both vehicles off the...
wkdzradio.com
Perfumes Taken In Hopkinsville Theft
Several bottles of perfume were taken from a Hopkinsville business Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say two men entered Ulta Beauty on Fort Campbell Boulevard and took several bottles of perfume before fleeing the area. The items taken have a total value of $3,000. No arrest has been made but the...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah men arrested following traffic stop
Two Paducah men were arrested, Tuesday, following a traffic stop in West Paducah. Just after Noon on Tuesday, McCracken County Sheriff's detectives pulled over a vehicle near Ogden Landing Road and Wilmington Road. According to the report, the stop, for traffic violations, led deputies to find that the driver, 54-year-old...
westkentuckystar.com
Information sought on Lyon County thefts
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects involved in series of recent thefts. Deputies said sometime between June 25 and July 1, someone forcibly entered a home on Parkersville Road and stole a 32-inch tv, blue-ray player, and two hunting knives. In addition, the thieves reportedly caused about...
Noura Jackson arrested on drug charges in KY
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Noura Jackson, who spent years behind bars in a notorious Memphis murder case, has been arrested on drug possession charges in Kentucky, law enforcement in the town of Cadiz confirms. According to Cadiz police, officers were at a Cracker Barrel investigating a report of a suspicious...
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 51-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County. It happened in Clarksville on Whitfield Road, near Old Trenton Road, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Clarksville police identified the victim as 51-year-old Dana Rea Jago. Whitfield Road was closed between Abby Lou Drive and Old Trenton Road as they investigated, […]
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted man arrested after Kuttawa suspicious person complaint
A suspicious person complaint in Kuttawa last week led a wanted Grayson County man's arrest. Lyon County deputies responded to a business on Days Inn Drive, but the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Mark A. Neal, was gone when they arrived. He was later found at Huck's Travel Center across the street.
