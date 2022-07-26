ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC jury hears closings at neurologist’s sex crimes trial

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzEEz_0gtnnZtF00

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury is being asked to consider whether a neurologist used his thriving pain-management practice to sexually prey on six patients or if he is a victim of accusers with false stories.

The conflicting portrayals of Dr. Ricardo Cruciani came during closing arguments at a trail in Manhattan. A prosecutor argued the evidence showed that Cruciani groomed patients by overprescribing pain killers, exposing himself and demanding sex.

His lawyer argued that his accusers fabricated their accounts. Cruciani has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including rape, sexual abuse and predatory sexual assault.

An indictment described the doctor, who specialized in rare pain syndromes, grooming patients who were dependent on him for care and prescriptions to addictive opioids, turning back rubs and hugs into gradually more invasive physical attacks and sexual demands.

If certain victims refused to engage in sex acts, he retaliated by referring them to another medical provider that would not prescribe the same combinations or quantities of narcotics, the indictment said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

‘Junior’ jury has to separate facts from feelings, expert says

THE BRONX (PIX11) — As the jury in the Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz murder case beings its deliberations Thursday, its challenge will be separating the emotions from the evidence, according to a prominent criminal defense lawyer. The panel did not reach a verdict Thursday and will continue deliberations Friday. Defendants Diego Suero and Frederick Then, alleged […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Jury to decide if alleged Bronx gang leaders ordered the hit on ‘Junior’

THE BRONX (PIX11) —- Frame by frame, the video capturing the last few moments of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz’s life was painfully and slowly broken down to show how the beloved Bronx boy was hunted and killed. During closing arguments in the ‘Justice for Junior’ trial Wednesday in the Bronx Hall of Justice, Assistant District Attorney […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan groping spree: Man sought in 6 incidents over 2 days

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man is wanted by police for accosting six people over the course of two days throughout Manhattan, according to the NYPD. In each incident, the man approached his victim from behind, grabbed their buttocks, and then ran off, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the attacks, which police said occurred: […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx man sentenced for strangling mother-in-law in front of his children

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A Bronx man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison for strangling his mother-in-law in front of his children. Angel Montanez, 42, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 65-year-old Lidia Herrera’s July 3, 2019 death, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. On that day, he argued with Herrera, punched her in the head and then strangled her by wrapping an HDMI cord around her neck.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Staten Island teen nabbed in NYC recording studio shooting: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Staten Island teen is the third suspect nabbed in the double homicide near a Manhattan recording studio in May, police said Thursday. Justin Rodriguez, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the fatal shootings of Devon Dillahunt, 24, and Kamir King, 34, in Midtown on May 5, authorities said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2 sought in Bronx burning car deaths

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Months after the bodies of two 22-year-old New Yorkers were found in a burning car in the Bronx, police released the names of two people being sought for questioning in connection with the double homicide. NYPD officials on Thursday said they’re looking for 30-year-old Jahmel Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago. Police […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens homicide: Remains ID’d as those of Brooklyn woman, tips sought

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Human remains discovered behind a home in Jamaica just over a year ago have been identified as belonging to a Brooklyn woman, the NYPD said Thursday, appealing for tips from the public. The skeletal remains were found behind a home on Pinegrove Street near 109th Avenue on July 26, 2021, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man indicted for fatally shooting his baby’s mother on Upper East Side: DA

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Isaac Argro, the ex-boyfriend accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Azsia Johnson as she walked with their baby on the Upper East Side, has been indicted for murder, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Argro, 23, is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with second-degree murder […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Crimes#Sex Abuse#Neurologist#Opioids#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Man punched, slashed in Manhattan group robbery, police say

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was punched and slashed during a robbery in Manhattan early Tuesday morning, police said. A man and a woman approached the 43-year-old victim along White Street between Cortlandt Alley and Broadway a few minutes past 1 a.m. The man started a conversation with the victim before punching him and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Queens subway shooting: Teen wounded in attack aboard A train

ARVERNE, Queens (PIX11) — A teen was wounded in a shooting aboard a subway train Wednesday night in Arverne, according to authorities. The victim, 18, was riding the southbound A train around 9:30 p.m. when he became embroiled in an argument with another passenger near the Beach 67th Street stop, police said. As the dispute […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Police ID man found unconscious on Bronx street

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday identified an unconscious man found in the Bronx after issuing a plea for help. The man, who police have not publicly named, was found in the middle of a Bronx street on Friday. He was taken from near University and Reservoir avenues to a hospital.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Suspects in Bronx shooting of girl, 12, and boy, 16, recorded

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two men wanted in a shooting near a Longwood basketball court that left a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy wounded by bullets meant for somebody else. Video footage issued by the NYPD shows the suspects riding in a dark sedan before the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYCHA woman’s skeleton doesn’t yield cause of death

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The sister of Marilyn McMichael, a longtime resident of South Jamaica Houses, said the medical examiner could not determine McMichael’s cause of death, three months after the woman’s skeleton was discovered by NYCHA employees working outside her bedroom window. “I can only trust they have done all they can,” Sharman McElrath, […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, wallet in the Bronx: police

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A crook swiped an off-duty NYPD officer’s gun and wallet early Wednesday in Hunts Point, according to authorities. The cop was getting out of his car near Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street around 12:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him, forcibly grabbed his service weapon and wallet, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shoved onto subway tracks at Times Square station: NYPD

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 35-year old man was shoved onto the train tracks at the Times Square subway station on Wednesday night, police said. He was on the southbound platform for the no. 1 train when another man pushed him, officials said. The victim fell to the tracks. He was taken to a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man tried to take photo up woman’s skirt in subway station: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man is wanted by police for allegedly trying to take a picture up a woman’s skirt inside a Manhattan subway station, authorities said. The incident happened at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station on the Upper East Side on July 18, according to the NYPD. A 26-year-old woman was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer arrested, suspended after alleged Long Island road rage

SELDEN, NY (PIX11) — An NYPD officer allegedly broke a driver’s side view mirror, then went to the driver’s home where he pulled out a gun, police said. Douglas Debonet, 32, allegedly punched and broke the side view mirror of a 2019 Land Rover during a road rage incident at Old Town Road and County […]
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy