Mayor: The future of Wheeling is bright

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
More road slips in Jefferson County to be repaired using ARPA funds
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — After lots of consideration, Jefferson County Commissioners are granting the engineering department some more ARPA funds in order to fix some of the road slips throughout the county. The commission initially was hesitant to use ARPA funds on these projects but has since changed its...
WTOV 9
Steubenville welcomes trio of firefighters
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville welcomed three new firefighters Tuesday - Andrew Gibbs, Kolby Hartrick and Corey Rock. Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said he asked for additional personnel to help staff the busy department ambulances. “Once these three firefighters are trained and ready to go, we'll have two ambulances available...
One year anniversary of tornado destruction in Jefferson and Harrison Counties
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) It has been exactly one year since a tornado touched down in parts of Harrison and Jefferson Counties. There has been some growth since then. A new house was rebuilt after the tornado tore through the old one. The National Weather Service said it hit New Athens and New Alexandria, but […]
WTOV 9
Wheeling to embark on largest pavement plan in city's history
WHEELING, W.Va. — Last week, Wheeling City Council allocated $1 million to non-profits in the area. In the near future, even more American Rescue Plan money is going toward the roads of Ohio County. “If you look at what this city council and the prior city council had done...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
WATCH LIVE: Wheeling State of The City
(VIDEO PLAYER WILL BE ADDED ONCE THE STATE OF THE CITY BEGINS) What’s going on in the City of Wheeling? If you’d like the answer to that, Mayor Glenn Elliott is getting ready for his annual State of the City address on July 26. The Mayor said he...
WDTV
A look back: Flood of 1985
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While we’ve been able to avoid serious flooding in our area so far -- that hasn’t always been the case. 5′s John Blashke takes a look back on one of Clarksburg’s biggest floods. The Election Day storm of 1985 was one of...
WTAP
The annual Parkersburg Homecoming is returning to downtown next month
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg Homecoming Festival is coming back to Downtown Parkersburg August 19th through the 20th. The free two-day festival will be kicking off Friday night at 6 pm. Opening night will have performances by local band “Rimshot” and country singer “Priscilla Block.”
WTOV 9
Steubenville residents question lack of maintenance at North End Park
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council heard from many citizens Tuesday evening regarding the condition of the North End Park in anticipation of an upcoming event. “You got weeds overgrowing everywhere, the place needs cleaned up,” resident Marc Gregory said. “That's the gateway to Steubenville." “We have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
New street opens in downtown Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — A new street has opened in downtown Wheeling. After nearly 3 years of planning and renovations, Nailers Way is finished. The road that sits next to WesBanco Arena is also a big access point to the Intermodal Parking Garage. Officials anticipate the road making travel during...
Road closing all next week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
WTOV 9
Local Head Start leaders get boost from governor during visit
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Belmont County Head Start programs have noticed a drop in numbers in certain locations and are reaching out to the community with a reminder that they’re currently open for enrollment. “This early childhood education is absolutely vitally important,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during...
East Liverpool residents worried about parking
Neighbors of the Market Street Lofts received notices on their vehicles, stating they are parked in city spots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOUB
Marietta-based health system plans a $20 million expansion in Athens
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — At a time when rural communities throughout the country are losing access to healthcare because of hospital closures, Athens is about to see a significant expansion in healthcare services. Next July, Memorial Health System of Marietta plans to open a four-story medical center on Columbus...
Your Radio Place
Ohio Valley Farmers Market open twice a week in Belmont County
ST. CLAIRSVILLE , Ohio – The Ohio Valley Farmers Market continues to offer locally-produced foods including, meat, eggs, cheese, vegetables, baked goods, jam, honey and much more. The market takes place twice a week. One location is in the Ohio Valley Mall parking lot on Thursdays from 4 to...
The Recorddelta
W.Va. Largest Yard Sale to attract bargain hunters state wide
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia’s largest yard sale weekend is upon us for the second consecutive year after COVID-19. Whether you are looking to clean out your closets and make some extra cash or find the deal of a lifetime, you won’t want to miss these sales on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, 2022. Beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding both days at 4 p.m. sellers will be set up all over Upshur and Lewis counties. Although these two are the only counties currently registered online, shoppers can find more sales not registered throughout several other counties, including Harrison, Randolph and Barbour counties.
WTAP
National Night Out returns August 2nd
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local law enforcement is excited to have “National Night Out” back next month. The event “National Night Out” will be back at the splash pad in Parkersburg after two years of being cancelled due to the pandemic. Event organizer, Debbie Jeffrey and...
WTOV 9
Resident expresses concern about marina to Hancock County Commission
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Thursday’s meeting of the Hancock County Commission began with concerned citizen Lisa Cox expressing her concerns about Kennedy Marina in Newell. It's an item she said she's brought up to council for the past two years. "I found out when they took over in...
WTOV 9
Wheeling's 'National Night Out' Event Set for Tuesday, Aug. 2
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department, along with several community partners, will once again take part in National Night Out, set for Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink. National Night Out, now in its 39th year throughout the country, is an annual...
WTAP
First Hummer EV in West Virginia was delivered to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An exciting day in the realm of electric vehicles!. Matheny Motor received the first fully electric GMC Hummer EV in the state of West Virginia. The unveiling took place Wednesday morning at 10 AM. It has been a long time waiting for the dealership because they...
WTOV 9
Ohio County Fire Board elects new leadership
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Ohio County Fire Board elected new leadership at Wednesday’s meeting. The board elected a new chair and vice chair, as well as heard from the treasurer-secretary regarding final budget for 2022 and the allocation of 2023. This one of the group’s quarterly meetings throughout...
Comments / 0