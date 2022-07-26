ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Man charged after shooting at vehicle outside of bar

By Nick Samuel
veronews.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

14 arrested during Operation Weeping Willow

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 14 people on drug and racketeering charges during Operation Weeping Willow. The arrests occurred on July 23, and many arrested were involved in the original operation, which CBS12 reported on back in April. The sheriff's office...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man sentenced to 20 years for deadly Melbourne shooting

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for a 2018 shooting in Melbourne. During the sentencing hearing Thursday, the mother of Reginald Little apologized to the family of Lemonta Wynn while also standing by her son. “I am so sorry that a life...
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

Missing teen from Fort Pierce found safe

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Aubrey found safe. Fort Pierce Police are asking for help finding a missing teen. Authorities say 13-year-old Aubrey Brown was last seen around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at Pine Creek Village Apartments in Fort Pierce. DRAMATIC VIDEO: Woman trapped, rescued after...
FORT PIERCE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: July 27

Michael Allen Slosson, 38, of the 2100 block of 18th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $10,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts of child endangerment. Chrystal Marie Slosson, 38, of the 2100 block of 18th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $10,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts of child endangerment. Arrest and...
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Colon#Violent Crime#Dodge
treasurecoast.com

Fort Pierce Police looking for missing teen

Ft. Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Fort Pierce Police are looking for this missing teen. 13-year-old Aubrey Brown was last seen this morning around 8:00am in Pine Creek Village Apartments. If you have seen Brown, please contact the Fort Pierce Police Department or Detective Alex Quiles at (772) 979-1462.
FORT PIERCE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Woman driving drunk in fatal crash in Brevard County moving from jail to treatment center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who admitted to driving drunk in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brevard County will be moved from jail to a treatment center next week. A judge found Suzanna Norris, 50, guilty in June and sentenced her to six months but allowed her to serve half the sentence in a treatment program. After serving about two months in jail, court documents show Norris will be released on Aug. 1 to go to a treatment program.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Man Busted For DUI After Driving Scooter In Walmart

Do you think Sam Walton imagined stuff like this would happen in his stores? A Florida Man was busted for DUI after he was caught drunk driving a scooter in Walmart!. This incident happened in Melbourne when police received a call about an unnamed Florida Man driving his scooter recklessly inside the Walmart. Melbourne Police said the man was seen swaying in his scooter, running into display shelves and almost hitting the customers! When police searched the scooter, they found an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka in the Florida Man’s backpack. The man had “glassy eyes” and smelled like alcohol and was unresponsive when he was asked by officers for his ID.
click orlando

1 shot at home in Palm Bay, police investigating

PALM BAY, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after being shot Monday morning at a home in Palm Bay, police said. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Daytona Drive NE, north of Port Malabar Boulevard, near Bianca Drive NE. [TRENDING: WATCH: Fight forced evacuation...
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

Body of missing father recovered from Cocoa pond, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A 911 caller at Bracco Pond Park reported seeing a man’s body in the water Monday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. “They had seen a body floating in the pond,” spokesperson Yvonne Martinez said. [TRENDING: WATCH: Fight forced evacuation of parking garage...
COCOA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy