Man charged after shooting at vehicle outside of bar

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate marketEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Keep cool on the Treasure Coast – Sunday July 17th is National Ice Cream DayEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Treasure Coast celebrates National French Fry DayEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
‘I just murdered my ex-girlfriend’: Florida man fatally shoots woman, police say
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Florida man accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend on Saturday called 911 to report the homicide, authorities said. Robert Castro, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Fort Pierce Police Department...
cbs12.com
14 arrested during Operation Weeping Willow
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 14 people on drug and racketeering charges during Operation Weeping Willow. The arrests occurred on July 23, and many arrested were involved in the original operation, which CBS12 reported on back in April. The sheriff's office...
click orlando
Man sentenced to 20 years for deadly Melbourne shooting
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for a 2018 shooting in Melbourne. During the sentencing hearing Thursday, the mother of Reginald Little apologized to the family of Lemonta Wynn while also standing by her son. “I am so sorry that a life...
cw34.com
Missing teen from Fort Pierce found safe
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Aubrey found safe. Fort Pierce Police are asking for help finding a missing teen. Authorities say 13-year-old Aubrey Brown was last seen around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at Pine Creek Village Apartments in Fort Pierce. DRAMATIC VIDEO: Woman trapped, rescued after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: July 27
Michael Allen Slosson, 38, of the 2100 block of 18th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $10,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts of child endangerment. Chrystal Marie Slosson, 38, of the 2100 block of 18th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $10,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts of child endangerment. Arrest and...
Jury upholds $4 verdict in new trial of loved one killed by deputy
A federal jury has ruled against a St. Lucie County family that had filed a wrongful death suit in a fatal deputy-involved shooting on the Treasure Coast.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Detectives Seek Suspects Wanted for Stealing Power Cables from Industrial Generator
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police detectives are seeking the identification of two suspects wanted for stealing power cables from a large industrial generator at a business located on Sarno Road. According to officials, the suspects stole power cables from a large industrial generator at a...
veronews.com
‘Just breathe’ – Deputies rescue woman after vehicle crashes into canal
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A rollover vehicle crash left the woman trapped, upside down in a dirty, water-filled canal, with her head briefly going below the surface. But quick thinking by sheriff’s deputies led the woman to be rescued with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. “I can’t move,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
850wftl.com
Video: Indian River Police rescue woman trapped inside of vehicle
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL— The Indian River Sheriff’s Department helped save the life of a woman who became trapped in her car after a vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Saturday, July 23rd, in the 6700 block of 57th Street. Authorities arrived to the scene to find the...
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach man's family pushes for answers in mysterious disappearance at sea after leaving Fort Pierce marina
VERO BEACH, Fla. — It's been over two months since Dale Hossfield left theTaylor Creek Marina on his boat, and then disappeared without a trace. And his worried children say no one is giving them any real answers. "To be honest, right now, I don’t think anyone is actively...
treasurecoast.com
Fort Pierce Police looking for missing teen
Ft. Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Fort Pierce Police are looking for this missing teen. 13-year-old Aubrey Brown was last seen this morning around 8:00am in Pine Creek Village Apartments. If you have seen Brown, please contact the Fort Pierce Police Department or Detective Alex Quiles at (772) 979-1462.
click orlando
Man struck, killed while attempting to cross US-1 in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash Wednesday morning on US-1/Cocoa Boulevard at Canaveral Groves Boulevard forced the closure of southbound lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At 5:22 a.m., a 75-year-old West Palm Beach man attempting to walk across US-1 was struck by a pickup truck, troopers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Woman driving drunk in fatal crash in Brevard County moving from jail to treatment center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who admitted to driving drunk in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brevard County will be moved from jail to a treatment center next week. A judge found Suzanna Norris, 50, guilty in June and sentenced her to six months but allowed her to serve half the sentence in a treatment program. After serving about two months in jail, court documents show Norris will be released on Aug. 1 to go to a treatment program.
click orlando
Woman, 22, killed in crash after crossing median on US-1 in Brevard, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Palm Bay woman was killed in a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning on US-1 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the fatal wreck occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on US-1 near McCormick Way. [TRENDING: No one wins...
995qyk.com
Florida Man Busted For DUI After Driving Scooter In Walmart
Do you think Sam Walton imagined stuff like this would happen in his stores? A Florida Man was busted for DUI after he was caught drunk driving a scooter in Walmart!. This incident happened in Melbourne when police received a call about an unnamed Florida Man driving his scooter recklessly inside the Walmart. Melbourne Police said the man was seen swaying in his scooter, running into display shelves and almost hitting the customers! When police searched the scooter, they found an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka in the Florida Man’s backpack. The man had “glassy eyes” and smelled like alcohol and was unresponsive when he was asked by officers for his ID.
click orlando
1 shot at home in Palm Bay, police investigating
PALM BAY, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after being shot Monday morning at a home in Palm Bay, police said. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Daytona Drive NE, north of Port Malabar Boulevard, near Bianca Drive NE. [TRENDING: WATCH: Fight forced evacuation...
click orlando
Body of missing father recovered from Cocoa pond, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A 911 caller at Bracco Pond Park reported seeing a man’s body in the water Monday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. “They had seen a body floating in the pond,” spokesperson Yvonne Martinez said. [TRENDING: WATCH: Fight forced evacuation of parking garage...
Owner of Port St. Lucie-based roofing company arrested
Port St. Lucie police have arrested the owner of a roofing company on a charge related to taking money to do a project but never starting it.
Police investigating after man’s body was found in Brevard County pond
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a pond. Investigators found 50-year-old Aaron Hanna at Bracco Pond Park after an anonymous call to 911. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police told Channel 9 that Hanna was reported missing...
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Atreyveon Trenton Carree ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 18-year-old Atreyveon Trenton Carree BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Carree is wanted for failure to appear in reference to a burglary of a conveyance. He was...
Comments / 7