Man charged after shooting at vehicle outside of bar

Do you think Sam Walton imagined stuff like this would happen in his stores? A Florida Man was busted for DUI after he was caught drunk driving a scooter in Walmart!. This incident happened in Melbourne when police received a call about an unnamed Florida Man driving his scooter recklessly inside the Walmart. Melbourne Police said the man was seen swaying in his scooter, running into display shelves and almost hitting the customers! When police searched the scooter, they found an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka in the Florida Man’s backpack. The man had “glassy eyes” and smelled like alcohol and was unresponsive when he was asked by officers for his ID.

2 DAYS AGO