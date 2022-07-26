West Seattle Bridge ‘one step closer to reopening,’ SDOT says

SEATTLE — More people will be getting into the water to cool off this week, and the Seattle Fire Department is among the agencies urging everyone to keep safety in mind. On Monday, Fiorella Rietti and her family, visiting from Portland, made the East Green Lake Beach a vacation destination. When they arrived, the sun was shining, and temperatures were in the 80s. They were also greeted by a sign that said, "No Lifeguard on Duty."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO