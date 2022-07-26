West Seattle Bridge ‘one step closer to reopening,’ SDOT says

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All lanes of SB I-5 reopen after truck fire snarled traffic in Seattle for hours
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound I-5 near Mercer Street in Seattle are back open after a truck fire resulted in a lengthy closure that caused major traffic backups Thursday afternoon. All lanes of southbound I-5, closed around 1 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT)....
Fauntleroy service resumes after ferry makes 'hard landing' at West Seattle dock
SEATTLE — Service has resumed on the Fauntleroy ferry route after the Cathlamet ferry had a "hard landing" at a West Seattle dock Thursday morning causing significant damage and disrupting crossings for several hours, according to Washington State Ferries (WSF). At around 8:15 a.m., the ferry collided with an...
Advocates say homeless camp clear-outs during western Washington heat wave are dangerous
SEATTLE — Advocates are calling for a halt to homeless camp sweeps during above-average hot weather in western Washington. Being only steps from the water wasn’t enough to cool down people without an A/C unit on Wednesday. “It’s sweltering, like I’ve been swimming and stuff like that, but...
As heat wave begins, Seattle Fire among agencies urging caution on water
SEATTLE — More people will be getting into the water to cool off this week, and the Seattle Fire Department is among the agencies urging everyone to keep safety in mind. On Monday, Fiorella Rietti and her family, visiting from Portland, made the East Green Lake Beach a vacation destination. When they arrived, the sun was shining, and temperatures were in the 80s. They were also greeted by a sign that said, "No Lifeguard on Duty."
Issaquah Ice Cream Trike offers nostalgic twist during heat wave
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah’s Ben Armlin said he was feeling nostalgic when he first started riding his tricycle back in 2015. Armlin has several trikes now and said he’s learned to perfect the design through years of field tests. Armlin and his trike are very popular this week as a heat wave has the Seattle area scrambling for relief.
Tacoma's RISE serves as cooling center for those in need
TACOMA, Wash. — The RISE headquarters in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood is a place Gregory Wraggs knows he can turn to when he needs a helping hand, especially during the summer weather. Wraggs is helping to build housing across the street from the center for those experiencing homelessness. In...
Cooling centers: Where to escape the heat in western Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Temperatures in the 90s are forecast for western Washington this week as the region experiences another heat wave. Most of western Washington will be under an Excessive Heat Warning or a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through Friday night as highs are expected to be in the 90s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s, which will bring little relief from the heat.
Olympia cooling center asking for donations during heat wave
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The heat wave in western Washington is expected to last into the weekend, and so will an air-conditioned space for those seeking relief. Earlier this week, the Thurston County Public Health and Social Service Department announced a downtown Olympia building would be open for the public for three days from 2-8 p.m., starting Tuesday, due to a declared hazardous weather event.
Small plane crashes into water off Seattle's Alki Beach
SEATTLE — A small, single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into Puget Sound just off Seattle's Alki Beach Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. The 66-year-old pilot reportedly swam to shore in stable condition, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). He was evaluated and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle with no reported injuries, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
King County preparing for increased risk of wildfires due to hotter, drier summers
MIRRORMONT, Wash. — King County Executive Dow Constantine announced a new Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy Tuesday, recommending actions to prevent wildfires, prepare responses for when they do occur and engage in forest recovery techniques when they are complete. The County began working on the strategy while completing its 2020...
Seattle, Bellingham, Olympia experience record highs as heat wave hits western Washington
SEATTLE — Another heat wave has arrived in western Washington, as highs in the 90s are forecast this week. Bellingham, Seattle and Olympia set records for daily high temperatures on Tuesday as temperatures rose into the 90s across the region. The heat kicked into gear Monday and will continue...
Washington's E-DUI law reaches 5th anniversary as patrols increase
SEATTLE — Washington's E-DUI law is now five years old. The law bans any hand-held phone use while behind the wheel, which even applies if you're completely stopped, like at a stop sign or red light. For the law's fifth anniversary, King County plans to increase patrols to monitor...
Vehicle drives into Everett rehabilitation facility, one injured
EVERETT, Wash. — One female was injured when she was struck by a Toyota Camry that drove into a rehabilitation facility in Everett. The female was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. She is in stable condition, according to Everett Fire. An investigation is underway at the Summit...
More than 20 AC units stripped for metal across Thurston County in 3 months
TUMWATER, Wash. — Just ahead of a western Washington heatwave, detectives from three neighboring police agencies are working together to solve a series of thefts involving air conditioning and water system backflow units. More than 20 cases have been reported across the three cities since April. ”It was fairly...
King County Council approves proposal for permanent gun, ammo return program
SEATTLE — The King County Council unanimously approved a proposal that asks King County Executive Dow Constantine to assess the feasibility of a permanent, voluntary firearm and ammunition return program on Tuesday. If implemented, the program would be operated by the King County Sheriff's Office. It would allow anyone...
Greenwood facility keeping seniors safe during Seattle-area heat wave
SEATTLE — Tuesday marked one of the hottest days of the year, and people who are at high risk for heat-related illnesses, like seniors, are being told to stay cool the rest of the week. On Tuesdays, Ronni Wolfe typically can be found playing Mahjong at Greenwood Senior Center,...
Here's what you need to know about this weekend's I-5 closures in Seattle
SEATTLE — Revive I-5 work continues this weekend in Seattle with additional construction fully closing the southbound lanes under the Seattle Convention Center, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT plans three separate closures for construction beginning Friday and Saturday. Revive I-5 Beginning at 7:30 p.m....
Point Ruston now allowing Tacoma Farmers Market to sell 'Mexican style food'
RUSTON, Wash. — Days after receiving backlash for directing the Tacoma Farmers Market to stop selling "Mexican style" food, Point Ruston said in a statement Wednesday that it's reversing the decision. "We are pleased to have worked with Taco Street to reach an agreement that will allow for El...
Want to skip I-5 traffic? Ferry between Des Moines, Seattle to be tested next month
SEATTLE — The city of Des Moines announced a two-month pilot project for a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines Marina and Bell Harbor Marina in downtown Seattle. Service will begin on Aug. 10 and run through Oct. 9 aboard the Chilkat Express. The service will be chartered...
Deputy who survived rockslide, fall now rehabbing two years later
SEATTLE, Wash. — Sean Colpitts said he’s only alive due to a series of miracles. The Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, while trying to recover human remains in a remote part of the county in August of 2020. He said...
