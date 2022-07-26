ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

West Seattle Bridge ‘one step closer to reopening,’ SDOT says

KING 5
KING 5
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

As heat wave begins, Seattle Fire among agencies urging caution on water

SEATTLE — More people will be getting into the water to cool off this week, and the Seattle Fire Department is among the agencies urging everyone to keep safety in mind. On Monday, Fiorella Rietti and her family, visiting from Portland, made the East Green Lake Beach a vacation destination. When they arrived, the sun was shining, and temperatures were in the 80s. They were also greeted by a sign that said, "No Lifeguard on Duty."
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Concrete, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
KING 5

Issaquah Ice Cream Trike offers nostalgic twist during heat wave

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah’s Ben Armlin said he was feeling nostalgic when he first started riding his tricycle back in 2015. Armlin has several trikes now and said he’s learned to perfect the design through years of field tests. Armlin and his trike are very popular this week as a heat wave has the Seattle area scrambling for relief.
ISSAQUAH, WA
KING 5

Tacoma's RISE serves as cooling center for those in need

TACOMA, Wash. — The RISE headquarters in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood is a place Gregory Wraggs knows he can turn to when he needs a helping hand, especially during the summer weather. Wraggs is helping to build housing across the street from the center for those experiencing homelessness. In...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Cooling centers: Where to escape the heat in western Washington

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Temperatures in the 90s are forecast for western Washington this week as the region experiences another heat wave. Most of western Washington will be under an Excessive Heat Warning or a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through Friday night as highs are expected to be in the 90s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s, which will bring little relief from the heat.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Olympia cooling center asking for donations during heat wave

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The heat wave in western Washington is expected to last into the weekend, and so will an air-conditioned space for those seeking relief. Earlier this week, the Thurston County Public Health and Social Service Department announced a downtown Olympia building would be open for the public for three days from 2-8 p.m., starting Tuesday, due to a declared hazardous weather event.
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle Bridge#Construction Equipment#Amazon Fire#Urban Construction#Sdot#Roku
KING 5

Small plane crashes into water off Seattle's Alki Beach

SEATTLE — A small, single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into Puget Sound just off Seattle's Alki Beach Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. The 66-year-old pilot reportedly swam to shore in stable condition, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). He was evaluated and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle with no reported injuries, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
KING 5

King County Council approves proposal for permanent gun, ammo return program

SEATTLE — The King County Council unanimously approved a proposal that asks King County Executive Dow Constantine to assess the feasibility of a permanent, voluntary firearm and ammunition return program on Tuesday. If implemented, the program would be operated by the King County Sheriff's Office. It would allow anyone...
KING 5

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's I-5 closures in Seattle

SEATTLE — Revive I-5 work continues this weekend in Seattle with additional construction fully closing the southbound lanes under the Seattle Convention Center, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT plans three separate closures for construction beginning Friday and Saturday. Revive I-5 Beginning at 7:30 p.m....
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy