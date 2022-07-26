Fight between roommates leaves 1 dead in York, police say

Crime scene generic (Nick Papantonis)

YORK, S.C. — Police in York say one man is dead after a fight with his roommate that happened late Monday night in the south side of town.

According to the York Police Department, officers were called to an area near Hill and New streets after a neighbor reported that two people were fighting at about 10:50 p.m.

Officers found two men hurt after the fight, and they were both taken to Piedmont Medical Center. Later, the police department learned that one of the men, 54-year-old Thomas Harris, died at the hospital.

Police say the two men were roommates, but the name of the other man wasn’t immediately released. It’s not yet clear if he’s facing charges in the wake of the fatal fight, but no criminal charges were filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to York Police, investigators confirmed that no guns were used in the fight, but they found “objects capable of causing blunt force trauma” that they believe were used.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

