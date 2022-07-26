Shots fired in Bloomington Sunday

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man robbed at gunpoint of $1
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the people responsible for robbing a man Wednesday afternoon. It happened at approximately 12:36 p.m. in the 1100 Block of North Calhoun Street. A 26-year-old man said he was in the area when two Black teen boys came up and...
Teen arrested for shots fired in Bloomington Tuesday night
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old from Normal has been taken into custody after shots were fired in Bloomington Tuesday evening. Bloomington police reported to the 100 block of N. Williamsburg Drive at 6:52 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, a suspect was seen fleeing the scene.
Bloomington, IL woman arrested after bank robbery
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Bloomington has been arrested after a bank robbery that happened on Monday. April Mench, 35, was arrested without incident at a hotel near the robbery scene. A search of her hotel room revealed a large amount of money. Mench is accused of committing a robbery at a bank […]
Police: Individual robbed at gunpoint in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers are looking for a male suspect who robbed a person at gunpoint at the County Market located at 1501 S Dirksen Pkwy in Springfield. According to Police, on July 19, at approximately 10:45 p.m. after being followed by an older model black vehicle...
Bloomington woman dead after car crash in Nebraska
OGALLALA (Heart of Illinois ABC) – A 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel when he hit a mother and daughter. The juvenile was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Blazer down the 1800 block of Stagecoach Trail, Ogallala, NE. 61-year-old Patricia O’Meara and her 28-year-old daughter Katelyn Einck, were walking down the dirt road when the juvenile hit them with his car.
Man arrested after chase, stolen gun discovered
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they arrested a man wanted on a warrant, after he allegedly fled from officers and tried to toss a stolen handgun. Police say it started around 8:30 Tuesday night on Northeast Adams. Officers say Tyrone Dillon, 19, fled from officers, but was arrested a short time later near Wayne and Adams. Those officers allegedly also discovered a discarded firearm reported stolen from Milwaukee.
Illinois woman hit and killed by SUV in Ogallala
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A 28-year-old woman was killed and her mother is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while walking on a dirt road early Sunday in Ogallala. Katelyn Einck of Bloomington, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Keith County Attorney Randy...
Crash in Chestnut leaves 1 dead
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Clinton woman is dead after a crash in Logan County. According to the Logan County Coroner, Cheyenna A. Lane, 24, of Clinton died Monday, July 25 at 8:33 a.m. after a crash involving a semi on 1100th Street and 2175th Avenue in Chestnut. The...
Normal teen facing weapon charges after Tuesday night shooting
BLOOMINGTON – A 17-year-old Normal man is facing felony charges after an alleged shooting Tuesday night. According to a news release, Bloomington police responded to the 100 block of N. Williamsburg Drive around 7:00 p.m. for shots fired call. Police say several witnesses observed someone running from the area.
Decatur Police looking for forgery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of forgery. Photos taken at a convenience store show the suspect is Black, has dark hair and tattoos on his right arm and near his left shoulder. Anyone who has information about the identity or whereabouts […]
Man in stable condition after he was shot while sitting in his car
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 65-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot, according to police. The Champaign Police Department said on Thursday at 12:59 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Maple Street for a report of someone shot. When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old...
Crime Stoppers looking for man seen in Northgate neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police are looking for the man pictured below as part of an investigation. Police are trying to identify him after he was seen on several cameras in the Northgate neighborhood in the early morning hours. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield...
2 Springfield residents arrested after stolen gun dropped from window
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are facing charges after a Springfield Police Officer saw someone drop a handgun out of a window. It happened Friday while Springfield officers and the USMS Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force were executing an arrest warrant at a home in the 5300 block of Whitetail Drive.
Police say stop by corn, could save your life
ILLINOIS (WCIA)– It might be after the Fourth of July, but the corn is certainly higher than knee-high. Local law enforcement across central Illinois are cautioning drivers about the potential dangers of not stopping in rural areas, even if there is no stop sign. Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Vogelzang said, “You need to come […]
Couple arrested in connecting with disabled sister's murder, claimed she haunted them after death
A 14-month investigation concluded a four-year ordeal for a family who hadn’t heard from Margarita Sandoval since 2018, after she moved in with her sister and brother-in-law, the Normal Police Department (NPD) said in a statement.
Bloomington woman dead after being struck by car in Ogallala
Macon Co. coroner: Man dies in surgery after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a man who died after being shot. In a news release, Coroner Michael Day said 22-year-old Tiebryis R. May “was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot trauma during surgical intervention” at a hospital. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Day said preliminary autopsy findings indicated […]
Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is now facing murder charges in connection to a homicide investigation. On April 12, Rantoul Police responded to the area of St. Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road for a report of a possible shooting victim, according to officers in a news release. When they got there, they […]
Woman arrested for stabbing inflatable rat outside funeral home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A woman was arrested Monday during a protest outside Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, Illinois. Protesters say they rallied outside the funeral home in protest over Staab hiring a roofer who is not part of a union. At some point during the protest, a woman...
Adult and child hit by car in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Police said a woman and a child were hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of West Kirby and South Staley in Champaign. Police said the two were crossing Staley onto Kirby when a car failed to yield and hit them in the […]
