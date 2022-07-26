ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Standings Update

By Brian Rudman
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Mets and New York Yankees are set to begin a 2 game rendition of the Subway Series Tuesday evening.

Here is how each team is looking in their respective division.

In the NL East, the Mets lead the way with a 59-37 record.

They are 2 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

The complete NL East Standings are:

New York Mets – 59-37

Atlanta Braves – 58-40

Philadelphia Phillies – 50-46

Miami Marlins – 45-51

Washington Nationals – 33-65

In the AL East, the Yankees are dominating with a 66-31 record.

Good for a 12.5 game lead over the second place Toronto Blue Jays.

The rest of the AL East standings are:

New York Yankees – 66-31

Toronto Blue Jays – 53-43

Tampa Bay Rays – 52-44

Boston Red Sox – 49-48

Baltimore Orioles  – 48-48

This will be the first time in history that the Mets and the Yankees will play each other while both holding sole possession of first place in their respective divisions.

