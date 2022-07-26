Wawa agrees to payment, security changes for '19 data breach

Related
Report finds identity theft is up 268% in Pennsylvania | FOX43 Finds Out
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As you soak up all that summer has to offer, someone else may be trying to do the same thing while using your identity. According to the Federal Trade Commission, more than 27,000 Pennsylvanians filed identity theft reports since the start of the year. That's one of the highest case counts in the nation.
Pennsylvania nursing candidates can now enter the field faster
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania took a step towards closing the nursing shortage gap today. Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman announced that recent nursing graduates can receive a temporary practice permit (TPP) more quickly than in the past, thanks to a more lenient policy. TPPs allow students...
Fate of 800 mail-in primary votes gets 1st court hearing
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Pennsylvania court hearing Thursday will address the fate of some 800 mail-in spring primary votes that three Republican-majority county election boards threw out over the lack of handwritten dates on their outside envelopes. The dates aren't needed to show the ballots were mailed in time...
Having issues with your Pennsylvania EBT card? Here's how to get a new one
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pa. Department of Human Services put out a statement on Monday saying that they have been receiving reports that some EBT cards that just received a Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) deposit on July 20 or July 21 are showing as deactivated and are being declined when used in a store.
Secretary of Health reminds everyone about the importance of getting tested on World Hepatitis Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today reminded Pennsylvanians about the importance of getting tested for HIV and hepatitis. Representatives from Hamilton Health Center joined health officials at an event in Harrisburg today where they provided free and confidential rapid hepatitis...
Pennsylvania universities reject GOP call to freeze tuition
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four Pennsylvania universities said Wednesday they will follow through with tuition increases despite calls from House Republicans to roll back the price hikes. The lawmakers, including Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, the GOP nominee for governor, argue Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln and Temple are receiving...
Judge to decide if Pennsylvania sufficiently funds education
A decision about whether Pennsylvania's method of funding public education meets the state constitutional requirement that lawmakers provide “a thorough and efficient system” was left in the hands of a state judge Tuesday when arguments wrapped up in the long-running case. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer did...
Firefighters from across the state met in Harrisburg to assist in Wyoming fires
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Local firefighters are answering the call to fight fires in Wyoming. Members of several local fire departments, as well as firefighters from across the state, met in Harrisburg to load fire equipment and other supplies. Some members of the group will be heading west to assist...
GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee
Republicans are warming up to Doug Mastriano. When he crushed a nine-person field to win the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania governor in May, some in the party warned that Mastriano's far-right views on everything from abortion to the 2020 presidential election would squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano's campaign and attack his Democratic rival, Josh Shapiro.
How you could win free gas for a year from Sheetz
Sheetz announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with the Pennsylvania Lottery to launch a “Free Gas for a Year” contest. Customers at all 299 Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania can enter by doing the following:. Purchasing a minimum $10 Match 6 lottery ticket. Once purchased, each customer will...
Pennsylvanians encouraged to protect themselves from mosquito bites
It's officially summertime, time for swimming outside, watching fireworks, and drinking lemonade on a hot day -- not for mosquito bites and diseases like the West Nile Virus. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is encouraging residents across the state to 'Fight the Bite' and protect themselves. "The best...
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in June
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percent to 4.5 percent in the month of June, the state Department of Labor & Industry announced Friday. That's a drop of 2.1 percent from where the commonwealth's unemployment rate was in June 2021, L&I said. It's the first time since September 2019...
Mega Million drawing reaches $660 million
The Mega Million Powerball jackpot for tonight's drawing has reached well over $600 million. Tuesday night's drawing was set at $555 million, or $316.9 million cash. However, with no winners drawn, the Mega Million has reached an estimated annuity value of $660 million. The take-home winnings would result in around $338 million in cash.
Electrical grid expected to withstand Central Pa. heat wave
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Many Central Pennsylvanians will be relying on their AC units over the next few days, driving up electricity usage. “Weather like this puts great stress on the grid," said Maggie Sheely with PPL Electric. “Obviously the bigger the load on the grid, the more equipment is used, and for longer.”
Toxic substance found in Kreutz Creek
EAST PROSPECT, Pa. — Earlier this week, residents of Lower Windsor Township received a postcard in the mail. In it, the township was advising residents not to wade in Kreutz Creek after toxic substances were discovered. As the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection investigates the matter, one man believes...
