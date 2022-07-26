Valley Transit Offering $5,000 Bonus as Bus Driving Positions Remain Unfilled

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
94.3 Jack FM
De Pere Using Survey Results to Improve City Services
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) – Earlier this year, the City of De Pere sent out a survey to learn which municipal services residents are satisfied with, and others that might need improvement. City staff and elected officials received the summarized results of the survey and will review and evaluate...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Apartment Development Is Underway
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Construction is underway for a new apartment community called The Fort at the Railyard. The project, originally pitched to the city back in 2019, is expected to cost $59 million. The Fort aims to provide affordable living spaces, setting aside 187 units for residents...
94.3 Jack FM
Girl Hit By Truck at Kewaunee County Campground; One Arrested
CARLTON, WI (WTAQ) — An 11-year-old girl is lucky to be alive after being run over by a truck at a Kewaunee County campground. It happened at the Maple View Campground in the township of Carlton. Sheriff Matt Joski says when deputies arrived, the girl was trapped. “She was...
94.3 Jack FM
Fire Forces Manitowoc Bakery To Close All Locations
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) – A lakeshore bakery has closed all its locations after an early morning fire. Hartman’s Bakery wrote on its Facebook page that a fire broke out at its Manitowoc location on N. 11th Street early this morning (Wednesday). There were two people inside at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Arena’s Liquor License May Be in Jeopardy
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The ability to have a beer at a concert or basketball game at the Oshkosh Arena may be in jeopardy. An item on the Oshkosh City Council’s agenda for Tuesday night says, “schedule hearing suspension/revocation of “Class B” license” for the arena. The council meets at 6 p.m.
94.3 Jack FM
As Mega Millions Becomes ‘Mega Billion’ Local Lucky Vendors See Big Boost
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Mega Millions Jackpot has broken the $1 billion mark, and that means a rush on a number of local lotto vendors that have had a bit more luck that others. Christina Peterson is an employee at Green Bay’s Jackson Pointe Citgo Station on...
94.3 Jack FM
Driver’s Daughter, Witness Speak About Fatal Semi Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A semi truck in Winnebago County ran off of Interstate 41 last night, and crashed into a home on Green Valley Road, killing an eight month old baby boy. Investigators were at the scene for more than 10 hours Monday night into Tuesday morning. FOX...
94.3 Jack FM
Kaukauna Father Wants to Blame Another Man in Deaths of Children
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Matthew Beyer’s lawyers plan to argue another man is responsible for the murders of his two children at their Kaukauna home in February, 2020. The trial is scheduled to start in September, but may be delayed. Beyer, 37, is charged with two counts of...
RELATED PEOPLE
94.3 Jack FM
Relocation Debate For Longtime Appleton Museum
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Board members of the Trout Museum of Art say they’ve outgrown their current building. Renovation isn’t an option due to cost, so they say it makes more sense to build in a different location. “Our building is 100 years old and right here...
Comments / 0