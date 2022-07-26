1 dead in shooting at San Francisco's McLaren Park

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looting mayhem unfolds at San Francisco jazz club after police respond to break-in
After the jazz club was broken into early Tuesday morning, two dozen looters allegedly raided the acclaimed music venue for five hours.
Missing Northern California woman Kassandra McKee seen on camera footage in San Francisco store
The woman recently reported a threat on her life.
Update: 2 arrested after San Francisco road-rage incident ends with Market Street crash
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed two people were arrested following a Wednesday road-rage incident that included shots fired before a pursuit and crash, according to authorities.Police said that on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lombard Street and Laguna Street after a report of shots fired. Arriving officers met with a victim, who said he had been involved in a road-rage incident with another vehicle. The victim said the incident resulted in a non-injury vehicle collision, after which the other driver exited their vehicle brandishing a gun before firing...
Road-rage incident leads to chase, crash in San Francisco, police say
San Francisco police responded to reports of gunshots fired near Lombard and Laguna streets about 4:15 p.m.
Eater
This Tenderloin Club Was Robbed Multiple Times in One Night. The Owner Blames the Police.
Fritz Quattlebaum, the owner and operator of San Francisco’s destination jazz and supper club Black Cat, says the police are to blame for his business being repeatedly broken-into over the course of six hours during the early hours on July 26. The Chronicle reports Quattlebaum’s frustration comes from security footage obtained from the club’s camera system, which shows police arriving, taping a plastic shade over a shattered glass door, then leaving after 20 minutes. A police spokesperson told the Chronicle “officers at the scene acted in accordance with Police Department policy” and the spokesperson for the fire department similarly told the paper there were “absolutely no mistakes made by the Fire Department.”
The odd barricades saga outside San Francisco Police Department's Mission Station
Two years ago, during the George Floyd protests, the San Francisco Police Department put up barricades on the sidewalk outside its Mission Station on Valencia and 17th streets. The purpose of the barricades, according to Captain Michael McEachern, was to "protect the officers while they monitored the crowd that was at times hostile.”
SFGate
Man Injured In Silver Terrace Shooting Tuesday Afternoon
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Silver Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Bayshore Boulevard, where the victim was outside of his vehicle and heard gunshots, then realized he had been shot, police said.
SFPD investigating fatal midday park shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near the tennis courts in John McLaren Park just after noon Monday, according to a press release Tuesday. Bystanders directed officers to the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly […]
Mission police captain wants to permanently barricade Valencia St. station
Mission Captain Gavin McEachern has requested permanent fortifications of the Valencia Street station — an upgrade from the metal barricades that have stood on the sidewalk for the past two years and a nightmare for public space and disability advocates. For a department dedicated to community policing, barricades send...
SJPD responding to San Jose fire
(KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department is responding to an outdoor fire near the 800 block of West San Carlos Street, according to a tweet from the department. As of 9:57 a.m., SJFD has the fire under control. Firefighters are getting “good knockdown” on the fire, the tweet continued. KRON On is streaming news […]
4 dead, 6 injured in major crash on SF Bay Area highway
Four people died and six were wounded in a major traffic collision Wednesday night on California's Highway 12 near the town of Rio Vista in Solano County, officials said.
SFGate
Update: Fatal Shooting Reported In Mclaren Park Monday Afternoon
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A male victim died in a shooting reported Monday afternoon in the area of San Francisco's John McLaren Park, according to police. The shooting was reported at 12:09 p.m. near Mansell Street and John F. Shelley Drive and bystanders in the area directed officers to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Francisco police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Truck flips on its side in downtown San Francisco crash
SAN FRANCISCO - Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in downtown San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. There is no word of any injuries. A white truck at the scene is flipped on its side. Another heavily-damaged white vehicle appears to have been involved. The city's emergency...
Suspects face special circumstances murder trial in slaying of 75-year-old Pak Ho
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Two suspects in the March 2021 fatal robbery assault of 75-year-old Pak Ho, a brazen crime that sparked fear throughout Oakland's Asian American community, have been ordered to stand trial on special circumstances murder charges and other counts related to the slaying.The Alameda County District Attorney's office confirmed on Thursday that Teaunte Bailey and Demtriases Britton have been ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing before Judge Scott Patton.Britton has been charged with special circumstances murder and second-degree robbery while Bailey will be tried on a variety of charges including special circumstance murder, second degree...
Jain Center suffers early-morning break-in
The Jain Center of Northern California experienced a break in on July 21, according to the Milpitas Police Department.
mendofever.com
Brutal Zip Tie Killing of Bay Area Man Leads Back to Covelo Woman, According to Law Enforcement
El Sobrante is an unincorporated community shadowed by the East Bay cities of San Pablo and Richmond. Across the water from San Quentin State Prison, El Sobrante blends into the featureless, urban sprawl of the East Bay. Until recently, 69-year-old Richard Hendrix rented a plot of pavement protected by a...
KEYT
4 killed and 6 hurt in California highway head-on crash
RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed and six were injured in a head-on crash between a sedan and an SUV carrying a Mexican family of seven on a one-week California vacation, authorities said. The crash on a two-lane highway in the San Francisco Bay Area that...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police are investigating overnight shootings
One man is dead and another is injured following multiple overnight shootings in Oakland. According to Oakland police, the fatal shooting happened at approximately 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of San Pablo Ave. and Grand Ave.. Police would not share any details about the victim or if they are looking...
Enforcement intensified in Oakland's 'Little Saigon' neighborhood in wake of brazen murder
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- In the aftermath of the brazen daylight shooting death of Uber driver Kon 'Patrick' Fung, Oakland police chief Leronne Armstrong announced Tuesday increased enforcement in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood."First of all, my condolences go out to the Fung family," Armstrong said at a Tuesday morning news conference. "Last week I had the opportunity to meet family members and understand how saddened they are by this tragic incident. I think the entire city is saddened by what happened to Mr. Fung.""In response to that, the Oakland police department has begun to shift resources into the area...
‘Catch and release’ doesn’t work for criminals, San Jose mayor says
The jail's revolving door allows suspects to sashay in and out of jail, giving criminals freedom to carry out even more crimes, San Jose's mayor said.
SFGate
