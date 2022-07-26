4-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped by parents who do not have custody

Related
wincountry.com
Man arrested after assaulting son and threatening him with a firearm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man early Thursday morning, July 28, for felonious assault with a firearm. Kalamazoo County Dispatch received a call around 4:49 a.m. from someone who stated that his father had assaulted him and was actively threatening him with a firearm.
Two armed robberies within minutes of each other in Osthemo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to two armed robberies in Osthemo Township early Thursday morning, July 28. The first incident occurred around 2:48 a.m. at the Speedway gas station on Drake Road and KL Avenue. A short time later, a call of...
South Haven man dies in hospital after being upside down in vehicle and submerged in water during crash
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A South Haven man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County on Thursday, July 28. Authorities say 76-year-old Thomas Tamandl was found 9:30 a.m. in his vehicle upside down in the river submerged in water near 21st Street south of 102nd Avenue in Otsego Township.
Police and family in search of Allegan County man missing since Sunday, July 24
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police Wayland Post along with Allegan County Central County Dispatch asking help from the public in locating Logan Thayer Sweet, who was last seen in Sunday in Grand Rapids at a concert at the Listening Room. From his wife: “My...
