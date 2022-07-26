ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

One or two Memphis City Council seats could be on the ballot in November

By Samuel Hardiman, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
Two members of the Memphis City Council — Chairwoman Jamita Swearengen and Worth Morgan — are up for election on the Aug. 4 Shelby County ballot.

Morgan is running for Shelby County mayor as the Republican nominee. Swearengen is the Democratic nominee for Circuit Court Clerk. In the event that one of them wins, the City Council would face a vacancy. And then the question becomes how the council fills the seat.

Allan Wade, the City Council's longtime attorney, penned a memo to the council. In it, he outlined four scenarios for how the seat gets filled. Under two, the seat could be filled during the Nov. 8 election.

Shelby County Election Commission:Poll workers are essential to democracy | Opinion

Those two scenarios involve the newly elected Shelby County official resigning on Aug. 4 or ahead of the Aug. 9 council meeting. Wade's memo also outlines the last possible scenario.

"I would suggest a resigning member deliver his or her resignation on or before the Aug. 9 Council meeting, when it can be accepted and made irrevocable. This should allow sufficient time for a normal qualifying period," Wade wrote.

Wade also presented an ordinance that would conduct the City Council's redistricting and set council districts ahead of a potential November election and an August qualifying period.

The redistricting ordinance, which requires three readings to pass, will be first read Tuesday and become law on the third reading on Aug. 23.

