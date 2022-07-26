ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details, IDs released in Friday's police shootout with 2 dead, 1 in custody and K-9 wounded

By Scott Butler, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the names of the two suspects killed in Friday's police pursuit and shootout that also wounded a K-9 .

The driver was 28-year-old De'Shaun Antonio Lockett and the backseat passenger Tyjarius K. Holton, 18. As previously reported, the other passenger who gave himself up was 32-year-old Robert Lewis Motley.

Lockett still had a hand on the trigger of a rifle-styled firearm recovered in the vehicle, according to Motley's arrest report on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

It all started shortly before 2 p.m. with reports of gunshots involving a maroon Dodge Charger. An officer observed a potential suspect vehicle and began following it until additional units could respond. The driver then pulled onto a residential yard on West 45th Street, got out with a rifle and began to shoot, according to the arrest report. The officer returned fire and the suspects fled again.

The Sheriff's Office said the officer was not struck but could not say if any of the suspects were hit at that time. But investigators did later recover a handgun at that scene.

A pursuit then ensued and ended with the Charger crashing with another vehicle at Busch Drive and Zoo Parkway. When the suspects would not come out, officers sent K-9 Huk into the vehicle. At least one suspect shot Huk, Sheriff's Office Director Joe Cowan said at the time.

Five officers returned fire and got the dog to safety as another standoff ensued. That's when Motley surrendered and was transported for injuries related to the crash, Cowan said. He was not struck by gunfire.

Lockett and Holton were found dead in the car. The Sheriff's Office confirmed they were shot by the officers. K-9 Huk has been recovering from surgery from three gunshots . The department has not indicated if any of those could have been from friendly fire.

At least eight rifle casings were found in the area of the suspects’ vehicle toward the officers, according to the arrest report. The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens also had to be shut down as a precaution during the situation.

The suspects

Other than Lockett, who had 2012 convictions for grand theft and possession of a firearm, cannabis and cocaine, court records do not show local criminal histories for Motley and Holton.

Motley's arrest report does list his address on West 45th Street close to the initial exchange of gunfire. Duval County court records list Lockett's most recent address as Union City, Ga., although he's also lived in Jacksonville. Holton is from Jacksonville.

The officers' names were not released per the state's Marsy's Law.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: New details, IDs released in Friday's police shootout with 2 dead, 1 in custody and K-9 wounded

The Florida Times-Union

