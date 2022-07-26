ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gadsden Times

Talladega police seek suspects in shooting, attempted robbery at Benny's Convenience Store

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xfv29_0gtnldXh00

Talladega police are investigating the shooting of a clerk and the attempted robbery Friday night of Benny's Convenience Store.

Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the store in the 500 block of Broadway Avenue, to a report of an assault and attempted robbery. They found an employee of the store had been shot several times. No update on his condition is available.

According to information from Central Alabama Crime Stoppers, witnesses said a man entered the store and fired a shot. The victim started fighting with the suspect and was shot. A second suspect came inside and tried to take a cash machine near the door. The first suspect fled in an older model four-door compact car with a white bumper; the second suspect fled on foot.

The suspect vehicle has been found, and Talladega police have it.

'We lost everything':Walnut Park church looking for place to hold services after fire

Look at this:Etowah County officers take part in an active shooter training

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Tipsters should receive a tip ID and password to communicate with investigators if there are follow-up questions.

Calls to CrimeStoppers can be kept anonymous.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Talladega Police Investigating Attempted Business Robbery and Person Shot

Talladega, AL –  The Talladega Police Department is investigating an Assault and Attempted Robbery and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.   On 07/23/2022 at approximately 11:30 pm, Officers with the Talladega Police Department responded to 543 Broadway Ave., Benny’s Convenience Store, on an assault and attempted robbery call. When they arrived, they found […]
AL.com

1 killed, 1 injured after more than 40 shots fired in Ensley neighborhood

One person was killed and another injured in a barrage of gunfire late Wednesday in Birmingham’s Ensley community. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Maleyk Kyre Bryant. He was 21. West Precinct officers responded just before midnight to a report of person shot in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers#Gadsden Times
wvtm13.com

Homicide on Old Springville Rd.

Birmingham, AL — Police are working the scene of a homicide on Old Springville Road at Frazier Circle. First reports of the incident came in around 7am. No word on the circumstances of the incident. More details to come.
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner IDs Birmingham man killed in Wednesday shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a late-night shooting in Ensley on Wednesday. Maleyk Kyre Bryant, 21, was shot and killed while inside a vehicle on the 1300 block of 34th Street Ensley, the coroner’s office reports. The shooting happened shortly before midnight, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Body found on I-85 Sunday identified, investigation underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a traffic fatality investigation after finding a man’s body on Interstate-85 Sunday night. Police and fire medics responded to I-85 north near Forest Avenue around 10:50 p.m. regarding a person down. There, they found the victim, 58-year-old Deatsville resident Tracy Moseley.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed inside east Birmingham residence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot dead inside an east Birmingham residence Thursday morning. According to BPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Meg Drive around 7 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, officers discovered a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Teens charged after Alabama 71-year-old’s body found in hand-dug grave, police say

Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after police charged them with murdering a 71-year-old Alabama man and burying him in a hand-dug grave at a cemetery in Chilton County. The body of Thomas Creel, 71, was discovered in May when a cemetery caretaker noticed the hand-dug grave at a cemetery. The site was immediately suspect as the cemetery hadn’t seen a new grave dug in approximately 100 years.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 56-year-old Glencoe man was killed in an Etowah County crash Tuesday. According to state troopers, Ty D. Owens was killed when the motorcycle he was driving struck a truck on I-59 near the 177 mile marker. Troopers say Owens was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Troopers […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two-vehicle crash claims life of Glencoe man

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday has claimed the life a 56-year-old man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ty Owens was fatally injured when he hit a truck with his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Owens was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck...
GADSDEN, AL
KRMG

Alabama woman accused of kidnapping her 4-year-old noncustodial child

A northeastern Alabama woman is accused of kidnapping her 4-year-old noncustodial child last week, authorities said. Mia Lamunyon, 25, was arrested Friday and charged with kidnapping and interference with child custody, according to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. The child’s grandmother had been granted temporary custody of...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

18-year-old shot, killed in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old was shot to death inside in vehicle in Pinson late Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on the 6400 block of Kimberly Loop around 11:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find an unresponsive 18-year-old in a vehicle at the location. […]
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy