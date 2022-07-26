ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, TN

Man charged after two found dead at Kingston home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been arrested in connection with a double homicide on Buck Creek Road.

Lonnie Dale Wright was arrested on July 25. Over a month earlier, on May 16, Steve Groover, 67, and Cindy Scruggs, 62. were found dead at their Kingston home . The sheriff’s office suspects Wright of unlawfully entering Groover and Scruggs’ home and killing them.

Knoxville man charged with felony murder of unborn child

“The Detectives for the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, along with the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, worked tirelessly to bring justice to the families of Steve Groover and Cindy Scruggs. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for their expeditious work in processing the evidence,” wrote Chief Deputy Tim Hawn in a release.

Wright has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, vandalism and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is being held on a $2 million bond. His first court appearance is set for Aug. 9, 2022.

