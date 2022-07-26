ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York 10U Little Leaguers show grit in coming within one win of Maine District 4 title

By Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
YORK, Maine — The York 10-and-under Little League baseball team started Maine District 4 tournament play with a 9-0 loss to Biddeford, which had head coach Seth Cole not so sure how the summer would play out.

York turned it around fast, as it turned out, going on a streak of four straight win-or-go-home wins that fell just one win short of the district title in the double-elimination tournament.

York had to defeat Biddeford twice in the final, getting the first win, 7-5. York lost the following decisive game, 11-6, in Saco, Maine.

Though York fell a game short of winning districts, the toughness the team held showed all summer impressed the coach — especially ince the team had the minimum nine players.

"It was really cool to see," Cole said of the group's resiliency. "They're only 9 and 10 years old, so you don't really know quite what to expect, but they got better over the course of the tournament."

The York team included Sam Thayer, Stefan Duchesne, Evan Blais, Brendan Daughan, Quentin Blais, James Cole, Soma Mimura-Elkevizth, Graham Gabree, Vincent Fernandes, Tucker Waddell and Nate Rosen.

Cole said the team gained confidence and realized it could compete with much bigger towns and teams.

"It was really neat to see them play well together, on and off the field," Cole said. "They became really good friends, as well as really good teammates."

York beat Kennebunk, 10-2, Wells, 15-1, Massabesic, 9-3 and Saco, the defending champions, 9-2, to reach the finals in a rematch against Biddeford.

"This team was really tough," Cole said.

